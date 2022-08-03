Man charged with shooting at sherrif’s deputy will head to trial

Read on www.wsaw.com
Related
stevenspoint.news
One arrested following Aug. 6 shooting
STEVENS POINT – One man is under arrest following a shooting in Stevens Point. On Aug. 6, at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Johns Drive, for a 24-year-old man who reportedly “discharged a firearm and kidnapped a 27-year-old male at gun point.”. “At...
WSAW
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
WSAW
Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $20,000 cash for a 69-year-old man charged with his seventh drunken driving offense. Investigators said on July 29 they responded to the report of a hit and run crash on Grand Avenue and Weston Avenue in Wausau. The reporting party said their vehicle was stopped to wait for a turning motorcycle when the vehicle was rear-ended. A woman said the suspect vehicle, a red pick-up, then drove away from the scene.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
spmetrowire.com
Suspect facing 60 counts of felony bail-jumping across numerous cases
A Stevens Point man is being held on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly creating a disturbance in Plover on Wednesday.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Phone Store Robbed
STEVENS POINT, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) – Thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in Stevens Point. According to police, thieves damaged the front door and stole numerous display phones. The phones are likely not activated, and police are asking people to be on the lookout if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Local police looking for help finding vandals
RHINELANDER - The Rhinelander Police Department is searching for vandals who spray painted bathrooms in local parks. The department received complaints of vandalism over the past couple of weeks at public bathrooms in the parks. If you have any information on who is spray painting bathrooms in the park contact...
WSAW
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping. Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300. In a message on Facebook, the department said:. Let’s keep...
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim identified in fatal garage explosion
Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg. The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for 5th OWI
A Marshfield woman was arrested for her 5th OWI on Tuesday. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on Ives Street around 3:45pm on Tuesday. The Marshfield K9 Unit alerted to the odor of a controlled substance from within the vehicle. As a...
WSAW
Marshfield Police warn of phone scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent phone scam. Police say a Marshfield business recently received a phone call from someone saying they were a “Lieutenant”. The caller requested an employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and meet them at another local business. The caller was able to mimic the other business’s phone number so it appeared they were assisting with the police investigation.
waupacanow.com
Felony meth charges filed
Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, one in custody following strangulation in Shawano County
WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott. According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
Comments / 0