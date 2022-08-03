Read on www.govtech.com
Government Technology
Ohio Budgets $47M in Grants to Boost School Security
(TNS) — Some area school districts are getting funds for bolstering security measures as the new school year start approaches. Earlier this week Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced more than 1,000 K-12 individual school buildings and districts will be sharing parts of a $47 million in grants to enhance school security.
King County’s Wildfire Reduction Plan Taps All Stakeholders
Western Washington hasn’t generally been threatened by wildfires to the extent of other communities on the West Coast. But times are changing and because of the increased risks to local areas, King County has developed and released its first Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy. The 12-point plan hits on three...
NC A&T Gets $23.7M to Create Clean Energy Workforce Program
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will receive a $23.7 million federal grant to create a clean energy workforce program. “We are on the cutting edge of the clean energy economy,” Cooper said at A&T’s campus. “... Developing this talented,...
Up to 18 New Jersey School Districts to Use Electric Buses
(TNS) — Up to 18 school districts or bus contractors around the state will soon start using electric school buses and charging stations, thanks to a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed Thursday that sets aside $15 million annually for three years for the efforts. The Assembly passed the bill...
Argo AI Announces Autonomous Vehicle Safety Council
(TNS) — Pittsburgh-based self-driving car developer Argo AI has announced the formation of a council that will oversee its autonomous vehicle safety. The Argo Safety Advisory Council is made up of external experts who will advise the company on safety practices and building public trust in self-driving vehicles. The...
Industry Insider One-on-One: Corrections CIO on Initiatives, Transformation Plan
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Old Teachers, New Tricks: Alabama Educators on Going Digital
(TNS) — Veteran teachers say the pandemic forced them to embrace technology, and they'll use it for communicating with parents, notifying students of assignments and creating visual aids as they return to the classroom this month. Stephanie Roden, who is entering her 14th year in education as a gifted...
Xerox Supports Local Communities
The communities in which Xerox employees live and work are the foundation of their success. This is especially true for the State and Local Government Teams. We understand the power of numbers, so in May, Xerox’s 20,000+ employees across the globe – held their inaugural company-wide volunteer event, Team Xerox Volunteer Days.
Bringing New Voices to Cybersecurity
Q: Early in your career, you served as director of human services modernization for New York state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). Tell us about your journey to the role of CISO. I began my public service career in the counties. After watching staff struggle with outdated...
CEO Joe Panora on Data Informed Decision Making: A Davood for Thought Podcast Episode Brought to You by Launch Consulting
How is data forming the next generation of public service?. In this episode of Davood for Thought, veteran State official Joe Panora shares his success in leveraging technology to modernize the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and discusses how to make data-informed decisions that pave the way for the future.
