Lafollette City Council unanimously approves next city police chief

LaFollette City Council votes to fire 2 LPD officers, hire new police chief
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The LaFollette City Council voted Tuesday to fire two city police officers after investigating an internal harassment complaint. The city council hired an outside investigative firm after a sergeant with the LaFollette Police Department filed a harassment complaint. The council said it received the findings from the investigation before the meeting Tuesday, but did not go over the specific details of the complaint or the investigation.
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
Record Number of Security Officers at Knox County Schools this Year
A record number of security officers will be at Knox County Schools to help ensure student safety this year. This decision comes after concerns raised with the school shooting Uvalde and officer response to the situation.
BREAKING: Drunk driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox
A drunk driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, officials said.
Jacksboro woman stabbed during mobile crisis service in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was reported to be stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to transfer a man to the Tennova Hospital. LaFollette Police Department responded to an incident involving a woman who tried to provide mobile crisis services to a man. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro,...
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
New mayor elected in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County has a new mayor after E.L. Morton lost re-election to Jack Lynch. According to the unofficial results, Lynch earned 43.97% of the vote while Morton earned 29.26%. The third candidate, Robert L. Higginbotham, took the final 26.77%. Lynch is a former Campbell County Schools teacher, He also taught […]
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage
One dead after car hits person on North Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
NEW: Man who bought gun for slain A-E student gets 10 months in jail
A man who bought a gun for 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. prior to the teen’s deadly encounter with police in an Austin-East Magnet High School restroom was sentenced Thursday to spend ten months in federal prison. Kelvon Foster, 21, of Knoxville, was also ordered to spend two years on...
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
