Council contemplates bumping up curfew time at Community Grove

Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Commissioners delay Family Promise block grant
Carbon County Commissioners say they hope to soon award a $163.000 grant to Family Promise for a women’s homeless shelter. The proposal for the Community Development Block Grant failed by a 2-1 vote on Thursday. Ahner and Chris Lukasevich voted against the release; Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein was in...
Times News
Car snaps off pole in Summit Hill
Summit Hill police are investigating a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The incident involved a single car traveling east along West White Bear Drive. The male motorist went off the road onto the right berm and snapped off a utility pole in front of 99 West White Bear Drive. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
Times News
Zoning changes approved in Walker Twp.
After four years of delays, revisions, meetings and a public hearing, the Eastern Schuylkill Regional Planning Board member communities finally approved the zoning ordinance changes that had been requested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. It was in August 2018 that Walker Township received a letter from the State...
Times News
Letter to the editor: School board problems
Well, we know the five who voted for a tax increase on Northern Lehigh School Board! One of those created a position in the district for his wife. Also, why does the school district have two business managers? Director of Business Affairs Sherri Molitoris is getting $149,000, yet the national average for a business manager is $81,880. That is less than the both managers are earning. The average in the Lehigh Valley is $102,000.
Times News
Bandstand damaged in Palmerton Park
Mischief remains an issue in the Palmerton Borough Park. Councilman Cory Kepner said at last week’s borough council meeting that a large amount of vandalism was done recently to the bandstand in the park. More specifically, Kepner said there was bicycle damage done to the bandstand, and it’s believed...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners OK extension for bus wrap campaign
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved a request from Lisa Fishburne of the county Mental Health/Development Services for an extension to the Schuylkill County Transportation Authority contract for advertising bus wraps for the mental health awareness campaign. The extension will continue the contract from July 1 through June 30, 2023....
Times News
St. Luke’s opens Hazleton center
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, X-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services. The center’s business hours are Monday-Friday,...
Times News
Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events
The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
Times News
Sunflower season begins
Yenser’s Tree Farm, 1910 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, will have its Sunflower Festival today through Sunday and Aug. 12-14 with fields of pick your own sunflowers, food trucks, crafters, kids’ activities and more. Hours are Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS.
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Such a deal
Best wishes to Christina Fish, Lehighton Area School District’s new superintendent. She is earning a little over $550 per day in her new position while acting Superintendent Jack Corby is helping her transition into the job at a rate of $600 per day. In addition, the previous superintendent, Jonathan Cleaver, will most certainly be paid his daily rate of over $625 per day when his contract is deemed legal under his lawsuit against the district. His pay will continue until June of 2024. Such a deal to have three supers for one position and pay a whopping $1,775 per day.
Times News
Both sides in domestic cited
Both sides in a domestic incident have been cited. State police at Schuylkill Haven said troopers responded to Farm View Road in Washington Township, Schuylkill County, at 9:59 p.m. on July 30 for a domestic incident. As a result of an investigation Daniel Williams, 48, and Alton Neidlinger, 68, both...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
