DOWNEY — Downey Mayor Blanca Pacheco picked up a hefty endorsement in her campaign for state Assembly: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Mayor Blanca Pacheco is a brilliant and courageous leader who has delivered time and time again for her local community,” Newsom said in a statement released by Pacheco’s campaign. “From fighting to help families afford homes, to higher pay for frontline workers, to working to keep her community safe, Blanca has always been there when her community is in need.”

DOWNEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO