Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
thedowneypatriot.com
Emilio Sosa, Gil Legaspi join Downey Rotary Club
DOWNEY — The Rotary Club of Downey installed its two newest members last week: Emilio Sosa and Gil Legaspi. Sosa is CEO of The Arc - Los Angeles and Orange Counties, and Legaspi is a commercial real estate broker. Pictured above, from left: Raul Lopez, Emilio Sosa, Ray Brown,...
thedowneypatriot.com
Jerome (Jerry) A. Wetzstein
Jerome (Jerry) A. Wetzstein, 80, died Wednesday, July 13,2022 in his home with family following a struggle with cancer. His memorial service will be at 11:00, August 6, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, the Sky Rose Chapel in Whittier. A reception/celebration of life will follow at Rio Hondo Golf Club in Downey 1 to 4 pm. Arrangements are with Miller Mies Funeral Home in Downey CA.
thedowneypatriot.com
Gov. Newsom endorses Pacheco for state Assembly
DOWNEY — Downey Mayor Blanca Pacheco picked up a hefty endorsement in her campaign for state Assembly: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Mayor Blanca Pacheco is a brilliant and courageous leader who has delivered time and time again for her local community,” Newsom said in a statement released by Pacheco’s campaign. “From fighting to help families afford homes, to higher pay for frontline workers, to working to keep her community safe, Blanca has always been there when her community is in need.”
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
thedowneypatriot.com
Helen Phyllis Burns
Helen Phyllis Burns passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the age of 81. Helen was born in Montebello, California in 1940 to Phillip & Leona Greathead. She was raised in South Gate and graduated from South Gate High School in 1958. She worked for Northrop/Grumman as a “Plans Girl”, and in 1965, met and married her husband of 49 years, Donald Burns. They moved from Lomita to Downey in 1972, where they raised their family.
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
sunnews.org
New Huntington Beach Pier restaurant honors lifeguards
Replacing the old Ruby’s on Huntington Beach’s Pier is a restaurant honoring the city’s first lifeguards, Bud Higgins and Gene Belshe. Bud and Gene were the first local surfers, surfboardmakers and lifeguards. In the 1920s, after meeting Hawaiian Surfer Duke Kahanamoku, the two made their own 135-pound redwood surfboards and later became the city’s first official lifeguards, according to City Historian Jerry Person.
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
spectrumnews1.com
Permanent supportive housing rises on church property
LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say
It is not clear what caused the branch to snap off, but tree health has been an ongoing concern for years in Long Beach. The post 50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
