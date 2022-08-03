Crozet residents will notice some improvements and a few new tenants in the stretch of commercial space that extends from Crozet Pizza eastward on Rt. 240 to Crozet Market. Except for the CenturyLink building, all of these parcels are owned by Crozet Center Partners, LLC, the principal partners of which are Mark Green and Kurt Wassenaar, who bought the properties in 2016. Back then, the new owners talked about preserving the historic buildings in a careful and thoughtful way, and that’s still the main focus today.

CROZET, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO