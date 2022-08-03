Read on wsvaonline.com
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
Augusta Free Press
Annual Tomatofest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg
Tomatoes are in season and what better way to enjoy fresh local produce than at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s annual Tomatofest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. Live music, raffles, demos and more are planned for this year’s...
Augusta Free Press
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
royalexaminer.com
Sunday Worship in the park
Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) hosted a Sunday worship service on July 31st at Newtown Commons. Pastor Bertina Westley provided a sermon on Zephaniah 3:14-20, “God’s Great Compassion.”. The service took place at 10:00 am. The congregation brought lawn chairs to worship under the open summer sky...
travelnowsmart.com
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
theriver953.com
Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River
The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
WHSV
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
crozetgazette.com
New Owner, Same Friendly Service at Crozet Hardware
After 41 years as an employee of Crozet Hardware, Jeff Birckhead now owns it. Long-time owner Rick Ruescher retired last month, after helping Birckhead learn the back-office paperwork that he’d taken care of himself during his 38 years as owner. Birckhead said he’d actually been working there when Ruescher...
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Shopping Center Owners Make Improvements
Crozet residents will notice some improvements and a few new tenants in the stretch of commercial space that extends from Crozet Pizza eastward on Rt. 240 to Crozet Market. Except for the CenturyLink building, all of these parcels are owned by Crozet Center Partners, LLC, the principal partners of which are Mark Green and Kurt Wassenaar, who bought the properties in 2016. Back then, the new owners talked about preserving the historic buildings in a careful and thoughtful way, and that’s still the main focus today.
wsvaonline.com
Another phone scam, this time in Augusta County
Residents of the county have been getting calls from 540-997-3149. The person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Those who don’t answer are getting a voicemail that they need information from them, and to call...
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
