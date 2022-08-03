How much Columbus candidates raised and spent in recent months

Tabor City Town Council recently renewed our contract with the consulting firm that has provided code enforcement legal services for more than 20 years. At any time, the town will have more than 25 code enforcement cases in various steps of the process underway in our town. Our goal, and the hope of our consulting firm, is that property owners will correct their violations in a timely manner. In many cases, this is what happens. In some cases, the town has to go further and correct the code violation or even demolish a structure. Demolition is always the last resort, but every town must do what it can to address blight when it comes to the forefront. Currently, the Town of Tabor City has a few cases that are headed to that last resort. Council will be making decisions on these cases in the months ahead.

TABOR CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO