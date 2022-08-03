How much Columbus candidates raised and spent in recent months

Read on nrcolumbus.com
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Aug. 5
• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
nrcolumbus.com
Fair Bluff is in the black after federal, state cash
In spite of declines in population and tax base, Fair Bluff’s government finished the past fiscal year with $191,000 more than expected, according to documents discussed Tuesday at the Fair Bluff Town Council meeting. “We’re in the black,” Mayor Billy Hammond said Wednesday. The council accepted...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County To Add 472 Area Code To Current 910
A new area code is coming to Bladen County. However, phone numbers currently using the 910 area code will not have to change. The overlay will mean that ten-digit dialing will be necessary for local calls since the same seven-digit number could be used in separate area codes within the same region.
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
columbuscountynews.com
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
nrcolumbus.com
National Night Out
At least two local law enforcement agencies held events Tuesday as part of National Night Out. According to the National Night Out website (natw.org), the annual event held on the first Tuesday in August is meant to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.” Whiteville Police Department held an event in the parking lot outside its station downtown. The event included a dunking booth, games, informational booths and a drone demonstration. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office held an event at its East End office in Delco. Activities included bouncy houses, a bubble machine, a tug of war competition and demonstrations from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Free food was provided at both events.
nrcolumbus.com
Column: Work underway in Whiteville to reduce flooding
I hope everyone is getting through this extremely hot weather we have been experiencing in the last few weeks. As we move into August there’s talk of schools starting back, and athletic teams are preparing for the upcoming seasons, so hopefully a break in the weather is not too far off.
nrcolumbus.com
Commissioners okay tobacco-free health department campus in split vote
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 Monday to ban tobacco use at the county health department. The board of health recommended the policy in June. The change will require employees and visitors to refrain from using any tobacco products on health department property, including public buildings, grounds and vehicles, by Dec. 1.
nrcolumbus.com
Trio of local stores cited for overcharging customers
Three Columbus County stores have been fined for overcharging, as announced Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division. The Lake Waccamaw Dollar General, the Chadbourn Family Dollar and the Whiteville Walmart had price-scanner error rates higher than the 2% error rate allowed by the state.
nrcolumbus.com
Carolyn G. Trivette
Carolyn G. Trivette, 79, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born in Horry County, S.C., the daughter of the late Daniel and the late Marie Holt Grainger. She was a machine operator in the textile industry. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6,...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach utility bills mailed to wrong post office, no penalties for customers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach utility customers will not receive a penalty for a missed bill dated July 22. City officials said cycle three utility bills were delivered to the Greensboro, NC Bulk Mail Center and are still at the facility. The city is assuring customers that...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville won $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to a Thursday news release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Campbell bought the Mega Bucks ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville Majors headed to Lumberton for Dixie Youth World Series
After driving 35–40 miles east on U.S. 74 to Leland for most of the state tournament in July, the Whiteville Majors baseball team will now go 35–40 miles west to Lumberton for the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 Majors World Series. Whiteville will play as the Division...
WMBF
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has announced its updated policy regarding COVID-19 as the first day of school approaches. In an email sent to parents on Friday, the district said isolation of at least five days will be required for students and staff that test positive for the virus.
nrcolumbus.com
County school board to hear $61 million facilities plan
The Columbus County Board of Education will consider a goal to spend $61 million on facilities and technology over a five-year period when it meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the conference room in the current central offices at 817 Washington St. The new headquarters at 2586 James B. White Hwy. N. remains under construction.
nrcolumbus.com
Column: Educator Everlene Davis is Yam Festival grand marshal
Tabor City Town Council recently renewed our contract with the consulting firm that has provided code enforcement legal services for more than 20 years. At any time, the town will have more than 25 code enforcement cases in various steps of the process underway in our town. Our goal, and the hope of our consulting firm, is that property owners will correct their violations in a timely manner. In many cases, this is what happens. In some cases, the town has to go further and correct the code violation or even demolish a structure. Demolition is always the last resort, but every town must do what it can to address blight when it comes to the forefront. Currently, the Town of Tabor City has a few cases that are headed to that last resort. Council will be making decisions on these cases in the months ahead.
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Columbus County Commissioners terminating service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, also known as Lake Waccamaw EMS. This is one week after a Whiteville restaurant alleges the agency’s chief made offensive remarks. Columbus County Commissioners voted 6 to...
