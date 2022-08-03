ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’

By Darby Good
 4 days ago

RUSK, Texas ( KETK ) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets.

Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding violations, stop sign violations, truck route violations and more.

“Please drive carefully and lawfully in this Safe Zone and all other areas of the city,” police said.

Officials said police will change safe zones each week, and starting at 5 a.m. on Fridays, the designated safe zones will be under heavy surveillance. Safe Zones, according to officials, are “traffic areas identified for increased scrutiny and enforcement efforts by computer data, officer observations and citizen complaints.”

Police said they will release the location of the next Safe Zone every Wednesday.

