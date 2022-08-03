Here’s What You Need to Know Ahead Of Kenny Chesney’s Minnesota Show

Read on krfofm.com
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
WATCH: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Surprise FaceTime Fans After Concert
When country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood show up for their fans, they really show up. The country music couple was in Buffalo this weekend for an unforgettable concert performance. A performance where the duo no doubt wowed their fans – as they always do. But, some lucky...
Garth Brooks Hints He’s Done Doing Organized Tours
Few country music artists have done things exactly the way they wanted, but Garth Brooks is near the top of that list. One of his heroes, George Strait, is certainly among that group, too. Garth Brooks “retired” from music in 2001. The man literally did nothing for eight years other than collect mailbox money. He popped up in 2009 for We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, and he went to Las Vegas for a residency shortly after. He did what he wanted and on his own terms.
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Joni Mitchell Brings Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile to Tears With Surprise Performance [Watch]
It's been 55 years since Joni Mitchell has been on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. The crowd was delighted to see the 78-year-old make an appearance over the weekend and steal the show. According to a report from NPR, Brandi Carlile — who also performed at...
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Miranda Lambert Speaks Our After Festival Appearance Suddenly Canceled
WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. was hit with bad weather on Friday. It forced Miranda Lambert to cancel her appearance. It seems that after Lee Brice performed, mother nature took a turn for the worse. The space was cleared and Lambert was unable to perform her headlining set. She’s let fans know about her disappointment.
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
The 2022 CMA Awards Are Coming! Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Country music's biggest night is returning this fall. The 56th annual CMA Awards will once again air live from Music City a.k.a. Nashville. Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, has said that the show "will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year.”. Luke Bryan is set to...
