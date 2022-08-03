ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
#Traffic Accident#Baystate Medical Center
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
RANDOLPH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
communityadvocate.com

Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Eyewitness News

Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
westernmassnews.com

81-year-old man, 60-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two pedestrians lost their lives after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Easthampton. That collision happened on Northampton Street, right in front of Burger King. The scene was blocked off to traffic for several hours last night while police worked to investigate this car versus pedestrian crash.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police identify attempted robbery suspects

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau has been able to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28. According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28. Once...
WESTFIELD, MA

