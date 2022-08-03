Read on www.nbcboston.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is Unhelpful
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in Connecticut
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 years
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
IDs Release For Pedestrian Duo Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the involved driver was from Hadley. That information has since been corrected. Authorities have identified the two people who were recently hit and killed by a car in Western Massachusetts as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., age 81 and Ilona L. Murray, age 60.
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Western Massachusetts sees multiple deadly accidents in recent days
Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and Wednesday morning, another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.
WMUR.com
Vermont police search for man who allegedly killed kidnapping suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The search is on for a man police believe killed a man who was a kidnapping suspect in a separate case. According to police in Bennington, Vermont, Raul Cardona, 28, is accused of killing Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment. Police said Cardona is from Springfield, Massachusetts,...
One person dead after crash on Route 202 in Holyoke
One person is dead after a crash on Route 202 in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
Two charged with trafficking meth, cocaine in Springfield
Two people were arrested Monday in Springfield after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in western Massachusetts.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
communityadvocate.com
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
Interstate 91 tractor-trailer crash in Springfield causes massive 2-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon
Drivers are advised to avoid traveling north on Interstate 91 from the Connecticut state line to Springfield’s MGM exit as a tractor-trailer crash caused a massive two-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon. State police said afternoon commuters should try and find an alternative route between 4 p.m. to 6...
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
westernmassnews.com
81-year-old man, 60-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two pedestrians lost their lives after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Easthampton. That collision happened on Northampton Street, right in front of Burger King. The scene was blocked off to traffic for several hours last night while police worked to investigate this car versus pedestrian crash.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police identify attempted robbery suspects
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau has been able to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28. According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28. Once...
