ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Booked For UFC 281 In November

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation

Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
Fightful

The Usos Tell Sami Zayn To Step Up, Moxley Wins Battle With Mancer | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 6, 2022:. - The Usos told Sami Zayn that he needed to step up on Friday night. "The Honorary Uce" repeatedly tried to make his way into Roman Reigns' locker room, but the brothers stopped him. They tried to stall him, but when Zayn forced the issue and asked if he was even a member of the group, Jimmy and Jey told him that if he didn't rise to their level, he'd have to take his Bloodline shirt off.
WWE
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
WWE
Fightful

Vince McMahon Had Rejected Daktoa Kai, Iyo Sky, Bayley WWE Stable

WWE saw a huge addition to their main roster. Dakota Kai is back, Io Shirai is on the main roster, and Bayley has returned from injury. Bayley has been training at the WWE Performance Center and Flatbacks for weeks in preparation for her return to the ring. Talent that we spoke to Saturday afternoon believed she would be set to return.
WWE
Fightful

Kaito Kiyomiya Discusses N-1 Victory, Facing Kenoh, Keiji Mutoh, And More | INTERVIEW

August 11 marks the beginning of Pro Wrestling NOAH's prestigious N-1 Victory round-robin tournament. Katsuhiko Nakajima has won the tournament two years in a row, using last year's win to defeat Naomichi Marufuji for the GHC Heavyweight Championship. The 2022 edition of the tournament involves some of the best wrestlers in Japan featuring Nakajima, GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenoh, Go Shiozaki, Takashi Sugiura, and NJPW's Satoshi Kojima. However, no wrestler may be more favorite to win the tournament this year than the "Supernova" Kaito Kiyomiya.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Ariel Helwani
Fightful

Report: Vince McMahon Removed From WWE Internal Roster, 'Wrestling' And 'Wrestler' No Longer 'Dirty'

More fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster. McMahon had reportedly been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals such as The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) and John Cena.
WWE
Fightful

Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized

Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ufc#Octagon#Mma
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Wrestlers Don't Like Taking The Giant Swing

Claudio Castagnoli has made a career out of making people dizzy. Claudio is one of the most diverse performers in wrestling, blending strength, speed, athleticism, and technical ability into one package. He shows off his strength, and balance, in nearly every match as grabs his opponent for a giant swing, lifting them by the legs and spinning them around.
WWE
Fightful

Rey Mysterio On El Hijo Del Vikingo: He's Incredible, I Love His Style

Rey Mysterio has nothing but praise for El Hijo Del Vikingo. Rey Mysterio is known as one of the greatest luchadores of all time and one of the most Innovative luchadores of all time. In the mid-90s, Rey Mysterio was opening many wrestling fans’ eyes to what could be possible if luchadores were given an opportunity on a major platform. Today, El Hijo Del Vikingo receives similar praise for the work that he does.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Jordynne Grace Says 'Never Say Never' About Jonathan Gresham Landing In IMPACT

Jordynne Grace says “never say never” regarding Jonathan Gresham in IMPACT alongside her. Following his loss to the Ring of Honor World Championship, Jonathan Gresham's future was up in the air. Gresham became the number one contender for the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship by winning a 4-Way Dance at Ric Flair’s Last Match.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Menard Reveals Injuries Suffered At AEW Blood & Guts

Matt Menard is on the mend. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard will be on the sidelines for the time being as he suffered a variety of injuries at AEW Blood & Guts. In a new video posted by JOFO In The Ring, Menard revealed that he tore parts of his shoulder, labrum, and rotator cuff during AEW Blood & Guts.
DETROIT, MI
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy