Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Booked For UFC 281 In November

Enhancement Stories: Roderick Strong Remembers Being Beaten By Kurt Angle In 2005 WWE
Before the stars of wrestling hit it big, they're learning the ropes to varying degrees of success. Some you've seen well before you even realized, as they claw their way to a big break. Whether it be extra work, or getting crushed on cable TV, everyone has a different path. Now, they'll tell you about it.
Matthew Rehwoldt Announces He's No Longer Accepting Wrestling Bookings, Wants To Focus On Commentary
Matthew Rehwoldt is hanging up his boots but wants to get even more comfortable behind the headset. The former Aiden English announced on Friday, August 5 that he is no longer accepting bookings as a wrestler and instead, he wants to focus on commentary moving forward. Matt first got his...
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Adam Cole Turns on the Young Bucks and WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament (Tag Talk #9)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (haleyanne_) discuss the Hung Bucks reunion from AEW Dynamite, the WWE women's tag team tournament, a potential Sasha Banks and Naomi return, and miscellaneous tag team news.
The Usos Tell Sami Zayn To Step Up, Moxley Wins Battle With Mancer | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 6, 2022:. - The Usos told Sami Zayn that he needed to step up on Friday night. "The Honorary Uce" repeatedly tried to make his way into Roman Reigns' locker room, but the brothers stopped him. They tried to stall him, but when Zayn forced the issue and asked if he was even a member of the group, Jimmy and Jey told him that if he didn't rise to their level, he'd have to take his Bloodline shirt off.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Vince McMahon Had Rejected Daktoa Kai, Iyo Sky, Bayley WWE Stable
WWE saw a huge addition to their main roster. Dakota Kai is back, Io Shirai is on the main roster, and Bayley has returned from injury. Bayley has been training at the WWE Performance Center and Flatbacks for weeks in preparation for her return to the ring. Talent that we spoke to Saturday afternoon believed she would be set to return.
Kaito Kiyomiya Discusses N-1 Victory, Facing Kenoh, Keiji Mutoh, And More | INTERVIEW
August 11 marks the beginning of Pro Wrestling NOAH's prestigious N-1 Victory round-robin tournament. Katsuhiko Nakajima has won the tournament two years in a row, using last year's win to defeat Naomichi Marufuji for the GHC Heavyweight Championship. The 2022 edition of the tournament involves some of the best wrestlers in Japan featuring Nakajima, GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenoh, Go Shiozaki, Takashi Sugiura, and NJPW's Satoshi Kojima. However, no wrestler may be more favorite to win the tournament this year than the "Supernova" Kaito Kiyomiya.
NXT Level Up (8/5) Results: Arianna Grace, Xyon Quinn, Dante Chen, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, August 5 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (8/5) Dante Chen & Guru Raaj defeated Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin. Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hai. Quincy Elliott defeated Xyon Quinn. You...
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Unrelased WWE Themes, Talks Music, More | 2022 Interviews
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Jimmy Hart in a 2-for-1 Interview!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Report: Vince McMahon Removed From WWE Internal Roster, 'Wrestling' And 'Wrestler' No Longer 'Dirty'
More fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster. McMahon had reportedly been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals such as The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) and John Cena.
Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized
Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Wrestlers Don't Like Taking The Giant Swing
Claudio Castagnoli has made a career out of making people dizzy. Claudio is one of the most diverse performers in wrestling, blending strength, speed, athleticism, and technical ability into one package. He shows off his strength, and balance, in nearly every match as grabs his opponent for a giant swing, lifting them by the legs and spinning them around.
Report: Ric Flair's Last Match Drew Gate Of Over $448,000 And 24,000 PPV Buys
Ric Flair's Last Match was one of the biggest independent shows ever. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Ric Flair's Last Match drew over 6,800 fans for a live gate revenue of $448,502. Meltzer also reports that the show drew between 20,000 and 25,000 buys via streaming PPV buys and nearly 4,200 more through linear PPV.
Big E: Bryan Danielson Told Us Rap Battle With The Usos Could've Gone An Hour
On July 4, 2017, The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, & Kofi Kingston) took on The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) in a rap battle. The battle was hosted by Wale, who did his best Smack impression as New Day and the Usos battled it out like they were on URL TV.
Rey Mysterio On El Hijo Del Vikingo: He's Incredible, I Love His Style
Rey Mysterio has nothing but praise for El Hijo Del Vikingo. Rey Mysterio is known as one of the greatest luchadores of all time and one of the most Innovative luchadores of all time. In the mid-90s, Rey Mysterio was opening many wrestling fans’ eyes to what could be possible if luchadores were given an opportunity on a major platform. Today, El Hijo Del Vikingo receives similar praise for the work that he does.
Jordynne Grace Says 'Never Say Never' About Jonathan Gresham Landing In IMPACT
Jordynne Grace says “never say never” regarding Jonathan Gresham in IMPACT alongside her. Following his loss to the Ring of Honor World Championship, Jonathan Gresham's future was up in the air. Gresham became the number one contender for the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship by winning a 4-Way Dance at Ric Flair’s Last Match.
Sarah Schreiber Talks About The WWE Community Team, Says Titus O’Neil Is an Inspiration
Sarah Schreiber is proud to be a member of WWE's Community Team. Ever since she became apart of the WWE team back in 2019, Sarah Schreiber has become a fan favorite amongst the WWE universe. Not only does Schreiber fill her role on television excellently, she also is a big part of WWE's Community Team.
Matt Menard Reveals Injuries Suffered At AEW Blood & Guts
Matt Menard is on the mend. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard will be on the sidelines for the time being as he suffered a variety of injuries at AEW Blood & Guts. In a new video posted by JOFO In The Ring, Menard revealed that he tore parts of his shoulder, labrum, and rotator cuff during AEW Blood & Guts.
AAW Championship Match, 1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett Added To Impact Emergence
A new match has just been added to IMPACT Emergence, set to take place August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter account had posted the news that the AAW Pro Wrestling Championship will be on the line at their Emergence event. The Twitter post had announced...
