‘We Deserve More:' Local Officials React to MBTA's Orange Line Shutdown Plan

Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
MBTA to Shut Down New Green Line Extension for 4 Weeks, Opening Date for Medford Branch Delayed
The MBTA announced Friday that it will be shutting down the new Green Line Extension for four weeks and that the opening date for the Medford Branch has been delayed from late summer to November of 2022. The diversion in service is necessary to allow for continued work at the...
Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave
Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
New Video Shows Moment Orange Line Train Caught Fire on Bridge Over Mystic River
New video obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators shows the moment flames started shooting from an Orange Line train stopped over the Mystic River just north of Boston last month, forcing passengers to evacuate onto the bridge. The train fire on July 21 left the front of the Orange Line...
MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston
A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday
Dangerously high temperatures on Sunday won’t be subsiding much, if at all, to begin the workweek. As such, the city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday,...
Orange Line Closure Is a Test for Colleges as Fall Semester Begins
The start of the fall semester is always chaotic, but add in an unexpected month-long shutdown of the MBTA’s second-busiest subway route, and several colleges are left scrambling to figure out how to get students and staff to campus. The closure will run from Aug. 19 to Sept. 18,...
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe
Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation
The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
Drowning Person Rescued From Water at Wrights Pond in Medford, Mass.
Police say they rescued a person who was found drowning in Wrights Pond in Medford, Massachusetts on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The current condition of the rescued person is unknown. Police say the person was alive when they were taken out of the water. This is a developing story.
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
7 People Injured After Firework Misfires into Crowd in Cumberland, RI
Three adults and four children were sent to the hospital after a firework misfired during a town festival in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday. A firework fired directly into a crowd of people during the packed festival at around 10 p.m. Members of the crowd say they noticed when they heard a strange popping noise and smelled smoke.
Drought Worsens, Expands Across New England
Amid sweltering temperature and excessive heat, the drought has worsened across New England. The latest drought map has added more of Northern New England under ‘severe’ drought conditions. The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln polls rain data and soil moisture content Tuesday to Tuesday,...
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston
Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
Man Rowing in Merrimack River Drowns
A man is dead after drowning in the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday, said police. Police say that the man was rowing a scull when he fell into the river. Others were nearby and brought him to shore. Police say CPR was performed on the shore before...
Firefighters Injured, House Destroyed in Merrimac Fire
Three firefighters were injured battling a fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts that destroyed a house, according to officials. Fire departments from around the region, including the state's wildfire control arrived at a house on Skunk Road in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon to take out a fire that authorities say threatened power lines in the area.
Two People Hurt After Crash Involving Scooter in Dorchester
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight in Dorchester that involved a car and a scooter, first responders have confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Boston Street and Mount Vernon Street, according to the Boston Police Department, which responded just before midnight. A man...
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Continues In Boston
Heat and humidity refuse to let go. Record temperatures were prominent in the region yesterday and today is another scorcher, with temps back in the mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The record in Boston is 98, set back in 1924. The oppressive heat does not want to release its grip, with a heat advisory now extended through Monday at 8 p.m.
