NFL

New York Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson hints at usage in new offensive scheme

By Alexander Wilson
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yardbarker

Sam Williams Is Showing Out In Cowboys’ Camp

Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions on the Cowboys’ defense. Who would be the starting defensive end opposite of Demarcus Lawrence? The Cowboys had multiple guys to choose from, but Dorance Armstrong was the favorite heading into camp. He might still be the favorite, but second-round pick Sam Williams makes the decision difficult. His performance at camp so far has been extremely impresive.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp

The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Bears Announce Four Roster Moves

Harris, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018 out of Illinois State. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 rookie contract with Cincinnati. The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately

There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan upset over fights during practices

The San Francisco 49ers have endured a physical training camp ahead of their preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium next Friday. Specifically, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner were "ready to throw hands" during Tuesday's session after receiver Marcus Johnson landed in the concussion protocol following a late hit delivered by Warner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cade York is Everything the Browns Wanted

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York with the 124th pick. And if York’s time in college is going to resemble his NFL career, then Browns fans should be excited about him. Can Cade York be Just as Good in the NFL?. In York’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches

The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Yardbarker

Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp

The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadline

‘Hard Knocks: The Detroit Lions’ Trailer Shows NFL Team Prepping For Football Season As Jared Goff Enters Second Year As QB

Click here to read the full article. Jared Goff is entering his second year as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions and it will all be documented on the HBO series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The documentary from HBO Sports and NFL Films will premiere its 17th season starting Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. A trailer for the five-episode season was released showcasing the iconic theme song as head coach Dan Campbell’s voice is overheard. “This is the time to focus, continue to grow, and develop … we’ve...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Adam Thielen on KOC's lack of screaming: 'It's kind of almost awkward'

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era with Kevin O'Connell and the difference can be heard during training camp. During a press conference with reporters last week, Adam Thielen commented on O'Connell's demeanor during practice. While he said his new head coach gets frustrated when he drops a pass, he also said it was "awkward" not having his coach erupt after making a mistake.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

