The Ledger: In Strong 2022, Advertising Is Rare Weakness for Music Biz
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With a handful of music companies’ quarterly earnings releases now in the books, the outlook for the second half of the year appears strong almost across the board. There is one area of weakness, however: online advertising.
Litmus Music Launches With $500M to Spend on Catalogs
Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll's new venture is backed by Carlyle Global Credit. Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll announced the launch of Litmus Music, a new company focused on acquiring publishing and recording rights, on Thursday. The pair of longtime music executives are backed by Carlyle Global Credit, which agreed to commit $500 million to the venture.
ONErpm Launches ONE Publishing To ‘Create Better Solutions for Musicians’
The new publishing division will be available across all of ONErpm's territories. In a course of three years, ONErpm has developed the technology to register, identify and manage compositions in compliance with international standards, launching its new division, ONE Publishing, Billboard can announce today (Aug. 5). Allowing composers and publishers...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year’s Biggest Debut By a Woman
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall – as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance – Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album – is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which...
Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen
Click here to read the full article. Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single “Hello Hello.” Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including “Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo” (A Bouquet With Love), “Beautiful” and “Flare.” The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called “Voice” on her debut day and then “Dynamite” on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022...
88rising’s NIKI Is Owning Her Past — And Taking a Cue From Taylor Swift
Click here to read the full article. NIKI vividly recalls coming home from school when she was 9 or 10 and turning on the TV to an episode of E! True Hollywood Story on Taylor Swift. “Upon seeing that I was like, ‘Mother, I must,’ ” she says with a laugh, knowing then she wanted to follow a similar path. “I was like, ‘Oh, people can write songs,’ and I wanted to try that.” Soon after, she got her first guitar. By the eighth grade she wrote her first song. And by 15, she won a contest (arranged by Taylor Swift and ice...
BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single ‘Pink Venom’
Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK‘s new single is right around the corner. The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (Aug. 7) to share information about the release date for their upcoming song “Pink Venom.” The forthcoming track — set to appear on BLACKPINK’s second album, Born Pink — will drop Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST. The single is available for pre-save here. In late July, the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — shared a 30-second announcement trailer for Born Pink, featuring information about the group’s new album and world tour. Born Pink...
‘Thirteen Lives’: When & How to Watch on Prime Video
Click here to read the full article. Thirteen Lives, based on the incredible true story of an international rescue, is now streaming on Prime Video. Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman star in the Ron Howard-directed film released on Friday (Aug. 5). The story follows the rescue of a Thai soccer team who got trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. A team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt the harrowing rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach. Thirteen Lives is...
Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, J Balvin & More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs
Click here to read the full article. Anitta, J Balvin with Ryan Castro, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Anitta will make her VMA debut with a performance of her single “Envolver,” which topped the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart in April . The song, from her fifth studio album Versions of Me, has climbed as high as No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and No....
Girls’ Generation Remind Us They’re K-Pop Icons With ‘Forever 1’
Click here to read the full article. Fifteen years into their careers, Girls’ Generation continue to defy industry odds with their latest effort offering a definitive statement. Forever 1 is the K-pop girl group’s new album and single of the same name that celebrates their 15th anniversary. After entering the scene in August 2007, Girls’ Generation became one of K-pop’s most prominent acts (setting chart records with singles and albums while crowning lists like Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 for multiple years) and earliest crossover stars in the west (performing on late-night and morning TV shows before K-pop acts were regularly...
First Out: New Music From Kaytranada, Doechii, Omar Apollo & More
Click here to read the full article. August is upon us, so heat up some of your playlists with new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Kaytranada’s team-up with Anderson .Paak to Doechii’s long-awaited new EP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, “Twin Flame” Still looking to dance after listening to Beyoncé’s Renaissance for the umpteenth time? Producer to the stars Kaytranada has you covered with “Twin Flame,”...
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 6)
Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. “Así Es Medellín” Ahead of Medellín’s Feria de las Flores annual event, set to kick off Aug. 8, artists such as Llane, Blessd and Reykon, among many others, have joined forces to deliver an anthem for this year’s festival. Titled “Así Es Medellín (This Is Medellín),” the artists sing about the beauty of the Colombian city, its culture and its people. “Medellín is the best city...
How to Watch ‘Prey’ on Hulu for Free
Click here to read the full article. “It knows how to hunt. I know how to survive.” An 18th century Comanche warrior sets out to protect her people in the sci-fi, action film, Prey, which dropped on Hulu on Friday (Aug. 5). Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, a young warrior “raised in the shadows of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.” After the camp is threatened, Naru sets out to protect her tribe against what she soon discovers is an alien predator. Prey is a prequel film in the Predator franchise. The film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is set...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Reigns In Australia
Click here to read the full article. Queen Bey is crowned in Australia, as Renaissance (Columbia/Sony) blasts to No. 1. With her latest ARIA Chart feat, Beyonce earns her seventh Top 10 appearance, and third solo leader after her 2014 self-titled debut effort, and 2016’s Lemonade. Also new to the ARIA Albums Chart this week is Brisbane punk band Dune Rats with Real Rare Whale (BMG/ADA), new at No. 6. It’s the followup to Hurry Up and Wait (from 2020) and The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit (2017), which both debuted at No. 1. Fellow Brisbanites Beddy Rays also impact the Top 10,...
How Willow Grew Into a Real Deal Rock Star
Click here to read the full article. I was just thinking to myself, ‘Jesus Christ, oh my goodness. I need to retire soon,’ ” says Willow. “This is crazy.” Very few artists could credibly declare that at the age of 21, but it’s understandable why Willow would consider calling it a day. A handful of dates into her supporting role on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour, she’s sprawled out on an old leather couch in Los Angeles, theorizing about when she’ll get a break — sometime after the 20 dates with MGK end in August, she figures, and certainly not until...
Spotlight: J. Kevin Swain on Directing Tupac, Getting Lunch for Aretha and 40 Years of Music TV
After more than 40 years in music television production, J. Kevin Swain still fondly looks back on the menial tasks that launched his career. In 1986, for example, he was working on Showtime’s Motown docuseries — the first documentary of his career — when he was sent out to get lunch for Aretha Franklin.
Eminem and 50 Cent Are in Classic Bounce Mode on Previously Unreleased Dr. Dre-Produced ‘Is This Love’
Click here to read the full article. Eminem got the band back together. As part of his just-released greatest hits album Curtain Call 2, alongside some of Slim Shady’s most beloved tracks is the previously unreleased collaboration from 2009 with 50 Cent entitled “Is This Love.” The song, produced by the rappers’ mutual mentor and label boss Dr. Dre, has the good doctor’s classic g-funk bounce to spice up what passes for a love song from the Shady Records stable. “‘Cause on a scale of one to 10, that’s how I rate your vibe/ Let me be your vibrator/ Your body’s...
Box Office: ‘Bullet Train’ Heads for $30M Opening
David Leitch’s Bullet Train easily topped the Friday (Aug. 5) chart with an opening day gross of $12.6 million, including $4.6 million in Thursday previews. Brad Pitt leads a star-packed cast in this tale of an assassin roaming a high-speed Japanese bullet train. Other names on the marquee include Bad Bunny, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.
