Elisabeth Hasselbeck wastes no time sparring over abortion during The View comeback

By Joey Nolfi
EW.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 13

Josephine Desire
4d ago

blah, blah, blah. only "pro-life" until these babies are actually here and then it's all "wahhh wahhh wahhh my tax dollars supporting these children" 😒 get over yourselves, how quick y'all forget your own "values"! let those without sin cast the first stone, judge not lest ye be judged and etc

Reply
10
Anastasia Monich
4d ago

Adoption is an alternative to parenting, not pregnancy. The fact of the matter is that a fetus has more rights than any other human in the country: it is allowed to use someone else's body without their consent. If you can't force someone to donate an organ, then you can't force someone to carry a baby. You can't have both.

Reply(1)
6
Rita McKeever
4d ago

She never shut up! I was out of breath listening to her! Her opinion was all that mattered, even about football concussions! Glad it was only for one show, her brain washing was quite obvious 🤦‍♀️

Reply
6
