Akron man charged with fraud, buying house and car with drug money and fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds

wqkt.com
Akron man charged for using illegal funds to purchase 325K home
An Akron man arrested Wednesday has been charged for using proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S attorney’s office for Northern Ohio said Nicholas Crawford, 41 years old, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of goverment funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. In June 2018, Crawford purchased the home in Akron for $325,000, using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.
Akron man accused of buying home with drug money
An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
13abc.com
Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
Feds arrest Mogadore man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
whbc.com
Bond Reduced in Ethan Liming Case
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond for the three suspects in the Ethan Liming case was significantly reduced Thursday. This, after a Summit County grand jury indicted them on lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault. 20-year-old DeShawn Stafford faces the most serious charges. Liming was beaten...
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
cleveland19.com
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
wqkt.com
Orrville man one of eight people arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eight people are now facing federal drug trafficking charges for their alleged ties to an organization that funneled cocaine into Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties. A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed this week following Tuesday’s arrests of several suspects in Wooster and Stark County. One of the suspects arrested this week was 40-year Arnulfo Gomez-Araiza, of Orrville, whose organization reportedly supplied cocaine to the three-county area for at least the past 15 years. All eight of the defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody awaiting federal court appearances.
cleveland19.com
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
19YO sentenced to 71 years in prison after police pursuit left one dead
19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to 71 years in prison after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in December 2021.
Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson
LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.
Bonds lessened in beating death of Akron teen
Bonds have been lessened for two of the three suspects accused in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron.
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
Diaz and Acosta face between five and 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million.
