Beyond Wellness Spa combines the best of nature and science

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will see some patchy fog Friday morning. It will be warm and quite humid with highs in the upper-80s to near 90. Heat indices will be in the mid-to-upper-90s. There is a slight chance of a few isolated storms developing in the afternoon. Anything that develops should decrease as the area loses peak heating in the evening. It will be mostly clear and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO