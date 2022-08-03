MISSING: Spartanburg County man last seen in June considered endangered, officials say

Read on my40.tv
Shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 3500 block of Pelham Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived,...
One wounded in Greenville shooting Sunday
One person is injured after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 3AM at 3500 Pelham Road in Greenville.
Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins. Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.
Investigation underway after man found shot in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot. Deputies were called to Anderson Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was...
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
Greenville PD investigating after weekend shooting leaves one injured
One person is injured following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 2AM Saturday at the Heritage Mobile Home Park on Anderson Road.
