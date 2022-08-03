ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

blufftontoday.com

12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties

Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memos: Mobile town halls orient residents to Bluffton

I have written in the past about our mobile town halls, but felt it necessary to include them in my column again today. Our entire coastal region has seen significant changes since the pandemic hit our nation. Many of you have just moved here in the last few years, and had no idea that so much of our town is already planned or how it is governed.
BLUFFTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood

On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
CHARLESTON, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Public access to Robert Smalls House leads to lawsuit

Neighborhood group claims property values are being reduced as a result of access to home. Concern over increased tourist activity at the McKee-Smalls House, also referred to as the Robert Smalls House, is at the center of a complaint filed in Court of Common Pleas last week. The action was...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists

The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent

Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA

