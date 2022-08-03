Read on yourislandnews.com
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Our spring trip to Beaufort, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBeaufort, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBeaufort, SC
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memos: Mobile town halls orient residents to Bluffton
I have written in the past about our mobile town halls, but felt it necessary to include them in my column again today. Our entire coastal region has seen significant changes since the pandemic hit our nation. Many of you have just moved here in the last few years, and had no idea that so much of our town is already planned or how it is governed.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
WTGS
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
wtoc.com
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
yourislandnews.com
Public access to Robert Smalls House leads to lawsuit
Neighborhood group claims property values are being reduced as a result of access to home. Concern over increased tourist activity at the McKee-Smalls House, also referred to as the Robert Smalls House, is at the center of a complaint filed in Court of Common Pleas last week. The action was...
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council members recently signed a non-binding agreement that lays out how the city will work with the county and developer Raydient LLC to widen parts of Belfast Keller Road and improve intersections. The project on the county-owned road is expected to cost...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists
The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
10 dogs seized from Charleston home, several tested positive for deadly virus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A call regarding a dead dog in the yard of a West Ashley home led to the discovery of several sick and deceased animals this week. A crew that had been hired by the county to clean up the Orleans Road property told Charleston County deputies on Tuesday that they […]
