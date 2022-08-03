Read on yourislandnews.com
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
live5news.com
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
WJCL
Sun City man rescued from woods reunites with the ones who saved his life
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday, a Sun City man who collapsed in the woods was reunited with those who saved his life. Back in June, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a call saying a man, Wayne Teague, had gone into the woods behind his home to find his dog Beau but never returned.
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
wtoc.com
‘It’s an incredible feeling’: First responders reunite with Sun City man they rescued
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Sun City man saved from death by first responders, got a chance to reunite with them Friday. Moments after Wayne Teague Jr.’s dog got lost, he did too. Officers from multiple agencies made sure he lived to tell the tale. As first responders...
WJCL
Fire causes significant damage to Savannah CVS
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An early morning fire in Savannah on Sunday caused significant damage to the CVS located at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it began as a trash fire and extended to the CVS sign, causing a portion of the sign to melt.
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
abcnews4.com
Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith
UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
abcnews4.com
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
10 dogs seized from Charleston home, several tested positive for deadly virus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A call regarding a dead dog in the yard of a West Ashley home led to the discovery of several sick and deceased animals this week. A crew that had been hired by the county to clean up the Orleans Road property told Charleston County deputies on Tuesday that they […]
Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
live5news.com
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
WTGS
Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
MCRD Parris Island recruit’s death was ‘likely avoidable,’ mom says
MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The mother of a Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island recruit who died during a training exercise says a new report sheds light on what happened, and who may be responsible. Private First Class Dalton Beals was just 19 when he died back in June 2021 during the last […]
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
