FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Suspect charged after man shot and killed in north Shelby County, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at Regional One hospital.

One suspect is in custody, officials said. He has been identified at Warrick Tennial, 52, and is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Few details have been released surrounding the killing.

“I woke up, came out here, and asked an officer what was going on,” one neighbor said.

The neighbor didn’t want to show her face on camera, but told FOX13′s crew that deputies didn’t give her much information about what happened.

She said the incident was shocking because the area is normally very quiet.

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

