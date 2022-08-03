Read on www.edglentoday.com
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments. The vote by members of the International Association of...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then https://apnews.com/article/sc-governor-signs-abortion-ban-2cd9e039d63fb071427db688d7ef8f05">after six. But now that the https://apnews.com/article/abortion-supreme-court-decision-854f60302f21c2c35129e58cf8d8a7b0">U.S. Supreme Court has...
Granite City Police Department's Assistant Chief Nick Novacich Is New Cross River Task Force Commander
EDWARDSVILLE - A new commander for the Cross River Crime Task Force was named Wednesday in the lobby of the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville. Major Jeff Connor has led the Cross-River Crime Task Force comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies for the past year.
Burris' Four Hits, Hailstone's 11th-Inning Sac Fly Gives River Dragons Dramatic 6-5 Win
BURLINGTON, Ia. - Cameron Hailstone's sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning scored Edwardsville's Blake Burris with the winning run as the Alton River Dragons defeated the Burlington Bees 6-5 in a Prospect League game Thursday evening at Community Field in Burlington. The win was an important one...
Command Performance: Generald Wilson Returns To World Wide Technology Raceway To Sing National Anthem
ST. LOUIS - He was magnificent last year and so we’ve asked him to return. Armed forces veteran Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, U.S. Navy, retired, will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Saturday, August 20, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
Cross River Crime Task Force Announces New Commander
Government officials from Madison County held a press conference to announce Granite City Police Deputy Chief Nick Novacich as the new commander of the Cross River Crime Task Force.
Celebration Of Life Held For Alton's Beloved My Just Desserts Business Owner Yvonne Campbell
FLORISSANT, MO. - On July 12, 2022, Yvonne Campbell departed this life while doing something she loved, vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with her family. There was immediate support from the community, her friends and family, and beloved customers of her business My Just Desserts. All these people met to...
Rita A. Podner
Rita A. Podner, 89, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1932, in Alton, IL the daughter of Alfred A and Minnie (Scoggins) Jacobs. Rita married Sam Podner on May 8, 1959, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2019.
