Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Auburn football to have an open practice for fans
The Auburn Tigers will practice in front of fans later this month.
Leo HS football field gets update thanks to help from Chicago Bears
The unveiling was years in the making.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Freshman in 2021, Lu-Magia Hearns III is a Budding Leader for Cal in 2022
The sophomore cornerback wants to be an example to Cal's incoming DBs.
Comments / 0