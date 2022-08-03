It’s one of the worst moments many people experience – the death of a parent. And at just age 22, Valerie Salmon had lost both of hers. This fall, she’ll participate in LOWVELO 2022 and hopes that her loss will help to ensure that fewer people will go through what she has. Rallying the community together to find lifesaving cures for cancer, LOWVELO is an annual cycling event benefiting MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. Participants choose from one of four routes, a virtual option or stationary cycling and join together with volunteers, researchers and the community to celebrate cancer survivors and those who have been lost to the disease. It’s the memory of her parents that’s pushing Salmon ahead as she takes on the longest bike ride of her life.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO