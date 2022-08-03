ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

live5news.com

MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
CHARLESTON, SC
musc.edu

MUSC student turns unthinkable loss into a triumph for cancer research

It’s one of the worst moments many people experience – the death of a parent. And at just age 22, Valerie Salmon had lost both of hers. This fall, she’ll participate in LOWVELO 2022 and hopes that her loss will help to ensure that fewer people will go through what she has. Rallying the community together to find lifesaving cures for cancer, LOWVELO is an annual cycling event benefiting MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. Participants choose from one of four routes, a virtual option or stationary cycling and join together with volunteers, researchers and the community to celebrate cancer survivors and those who have been lost to the disease. It’s the memory of her parents that’s pushing Salmon ahead as she takes on the longest bike ride of her life.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Soul Care Counseling Opens in Mt. Pleasant

The Charleston area’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling- led by LPC-A Brittany Murray (right) – is now open in Mt. Pleasant. Available for both in-person and telehealth services, Murray helps individuals, couples and families struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, life transitions, self-esteem issues, relational conflicts, and more. Murray, who graduated with a Masters of Science in Clinical Counseling from Charleston Southern University, says she is passionate about “helping clients discover the root of their distress and applying wisdom and truth found in counseling psychology to bring about healing and wellbeing.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Charleston tops many lists, but not this one

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center

Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
The Post and Courier

Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood

On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands

Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Fire causes significant damage to Savannah CVS

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An early morning fire in Savannah on Sunday caused significant damage to the CVS located at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it began as a trash fire and extended to the CVS sign, causing a portion of the sign to melt.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry animal shelters overwhelmed, need more adoptions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After week one of Clear the Shelters dozens of animals have been adopted, but the Lowcountry’s animal shelters are still dealing with overcrowding. “We need support for homes. That’s really what we need. Our biggest need is homes,” said Aldwin Roman, the Vice President of Operations and Strategy at the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties

Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
foxcharleston.com

Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation

It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
SAVANNAH, GA

