Read on yourislandnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Our spring trip to Beaufort, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBeaufort, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBeaufort, SC
Related
live5news.com
MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
musc.edu
MUSC student turns unthinkable loss into a triumph for cancer research
It’s one of the worst moments many people experience – the death of a parent. And at just age 22, Valerie Salmon had lost both of hers. This fall, she’ll participate in LOWVELO 2022 and hopes that her loss will help to ensure that fewer people will go through what she has. Rallying the community together to find lifesaving cures for cancer, LOWVELO is an annual cycling event benefiting MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. Participants choose from one of four routes, a virtual option or stationary cycling and join together with volunteers, researchers and the community to celebrate cancer survivors and those who have been lost to the disease. It’s the memory of her parents that’s pushing Salmon ahead as she takes on the longest bike ride of her life.
holycitysinner.com
Soul Care Counseling Opens in Mt. Pleasant
The Charleston area’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling- led by LPC-A Brittany Murray (right) – is now open in Mt. Pleasant. Available for both in-person and telehealth services, Murray helps individuals, couples and families struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, life transitions, self-esteem issues, relational conflicts, and more. Murray, who graduated with a Masters of Science in Clinical Counseling from Charleston Southern University, says she is passionate about “helping clients discover the root of their distress and applying wisdom and truth found in counseling psychology to bring about healing and wellbeing.”
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
WJCL
'Anytime a Chatham County kid signs we are excited' :Head Coach Seth Gaspin
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia — Three Jenkins baseball players put pen to paper at Savannah Baseball Performance Academy, committing to play at the next level. Dalton Singletary stayed at home to play at Savannah State University. Rylee Holeler is heading to play at USC Salkahatchy with Matthew...
yourislandnews.com
Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center
Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 dogs seized from Charleston home, several tested positive for deadly virus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A call regarding a dead dog in the yard of a West Ashley home led to the discovery of several sick and deceased animals this week. A crew that had been hired by the county to clean up the Orleans Road property told Charleston County deputies on Tuesday that they […]
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands
Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Fire causes significant damage to Savannah CVS
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An early morning fire in Savannah on Sunday caused significant damage to the CVS located at Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. According to the Savannah Fire Department, it began as a trash fire and extended to the CVS sign, causing a portion of the sign to melt.
Lowcountry animal shelters overwhelmed, need more adoptions
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After week one of Clear the Shelters dozens of animals have been adopted, but the Lowcountry’s animal shelters are still dealing with overcrowding. “We need support for homes. That’s really what we need. Our biggest need is homes,” said Aldwin Roman, the Vice President of Operations and Strategy at the Charleston […]
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
foxcharleston.com
Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation
It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
Realtor makes $10K donation to Summerville church damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire. Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center. Jeff Cook, of […]
Comments / 0