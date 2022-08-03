ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School

By Stephanie Santostasi
my40.tv
 4 days ago
my40.tv

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Beefing up security: Madison County to put AR-15s in schools

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school. “Having a deputy just armed with a handgun isn't enough to stop these animals,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
MARSHALL, NC
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End

The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
EDNEYVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
ASHEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.​
BURKE COUNTY, NC

