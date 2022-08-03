Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School

Read on my40.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
my40.tv
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
my40.tv
Plans for west Asheville townhome development halted by planning and zoning board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Planning and Zoning Board has put the brakes on plans for a development in West Asheville. It would be located on Woodland Drive, near Patton Avenue. The commission voted 6-1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3 against approval of the plans. The 72...
my40.tv
Unique craft fair returns to Burnsville for 65th year, showcasing Appalachian artists
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over 200 artists are showcasing their talents at the 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair!. Heralded as one of the "largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains," organizers say the festival, which runs from Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Town Square in Burnsville, offers a plethora of handmade goods.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
my40.tv
Sherman's Sports and Army Store celebrates 100 years in business in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-owned business in Hendersonville is surviving the odds. Sherman's Sports and Army Store, situated on the corner of North Main Street, is celebrating a major milestone -- 100 years in business. Sherman's opened in 1922 as a general store. Today, it mainly sells outdoor...
my40.tv
Beefing up security: Madison County to put AR-15s in schools
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school. “Having a deputy just armed with a handgun isn't enough to stop these animals,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
my40.tv
Tiny Tykes Triathlon gives youngest kids chance to compete, encourages active living
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Little ones and their cheering squads from all over Asheville gathered Sunday, Aug. 7 to compete in Pack Square Park for the Tiny Tykes Triathlon. Kids ages 3-6 biked laps around the park, splashed through the splash pad and then sprinted to the finish line.
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
my40.tv
American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
my40.tv
Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
my40.tv
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
my40.tv
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
Canine flu confirmed in Spartanburg Co.
Confirmed cases of Canine Influenza (H3N2) have been spiking in the Spartanburg area.
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
