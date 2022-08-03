The New York Mets didn’t land any star players at the trade deadline. They, instead, had to pay a little more in at least two of the deals they did make. Daniel Vogelbach for Colin Holderman definitely rubbed a lot of fans wrong but it’s turning out pretty well—at least so far. The bigger overpay was landing Darin Ruf in exchange for J.D. Davis and three minor leaguers. Who wins this deal has yet to be determined but one could argue the San Francisco Giants weren’t making this deal without a Ruf replacement and some other pieces involved, too.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO