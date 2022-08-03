ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees’ forgotten bullpen ace returns with great (and misspelled) update

Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

If Mets trade deadline strategy works, other teams will have a lot to think about

The New York Mets didn’t land any star players at the trade deadline. They, instead, had to pay a little more in at least two of the deals they did make. Daniel Vogelbach for Colin Holderman definitely rubbed a lot of fans wrong but it’s turning out pretty well—at least so far. The bigger overpay was landing Darin Ruf in exchange for J.D. Davis and three minor leaguers. Who wins this deal has yet to be determined but one could argue the San Francisco Giants weren’t making this deal without a Ruf replacement and some other pieces involved, too.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

Here’s why Yankees demoted Ron Marinaccio amid losing streak

The New York Yankees‘ current losing streak has been brought on, in part, by their once-stout bullpen starting to erode. Even though big names like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have blown it lately, Ron Marinaccio has been doing his best to keep the team afloat. Even though Marinaccio...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees’ Dillon Lawson transformation includes unreal turnaround from one star

The 2022 New York Yankees, as the end of July approaches, feel like an historically great team with a few pressing injury concerns that must be addressed at the trade deadline. Occasionally, the offense hasn’t shown up to its full capacity, with rallies gutted by under-performers like Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka, but overall, the lineup has delivered in a way that 2021’s group rarely did.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy