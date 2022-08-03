Read on yourislandnews.com
blufftontoday.com
Osborne column: Another stroke award for Hampton Regional Medical Center
This month Hampton Regional Medical Center (HRMC) was honored by the American Heart Association for our outstanding care of our patients who suffer a stroke. HRMC was awarded the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award for excellent management in diabetes in patients recovering from a stroke. This provides national recognition for our efforts during 2021 in the treatment of stroke patients admitted to HRMC.
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memos: Mobile town halls orient residents to Bluffton
I have written in the past about our mobile town halls, but felt it necessary to include them in my column again today. Our entire coastal region has seen significant changes since the pandemic hit our nation. Many of you have just moved here in the last few years, and had no idea that so much of our town is already planned or how it is governed.
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
wtoc.com
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
foxcharleston.com
Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation
It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
wtoc.com
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning. Savannah Fire confirms the damage was caused by a trash can that caught fire.
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists
The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
live5news.com
MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
Realtor makes $10K donation to Summerville church damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire. Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center. Jeff Cook, of […]
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
walterborolive.com
Downtown Walterboro fashion show hosts model call
A model call will be held on September 10, 2022 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at 215 East Washington Street in Walterboro for December’s Walterboro Walk fashion show. Models from ages five to seventy seeking to take part in the fashion show are invited to attend. The coordinator is also seeking three luxury cars to use in conjunction with the event.
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
