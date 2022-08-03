Read on www.kfsk.org
COVID cases still showing up in Petersburg
State and local health officials continue to report cases of COVID-19 in Petersburg. The Alaska Department of Health Wednesday reported five cases in the past week for residents of Petersburg. In addition the state agency reported six cases for non-residents in the community, two of those among seafood industry workers and the other four still under investigation.
July temps, rain just above normal for Petersburg
The month of July ended up a little warmer and a little wetter than normal in Petersburg. The average temperature last month for the area was over one degree warmer than the normal for the month, 57.9 degrees F compared to 56.3 degrees. National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Suk in...
School Board Meeting Audio Archive – Agenda Available
Petersburg School Board regular meetings are currently held at the middle and high school library, 6pm, second Tuesday, monthly. KFSK continues to provide live broadcast of these community meetings. Meeting Agenda Available Here. Find the Audio Archive of past meetings here: School Board Meeting Archive.
