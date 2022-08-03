Man Shot During Robbery in Hollywood; Suspect Still At-Large

Read on mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed to Death Canoga Park, Suspect Flees in White Minivan
A woman in her 40s was stabbed to death Sunday in Canoga Park and police are looking for the suspect, a man who fled the scene in a white minivan, authorities said. The two had some type of altercation prior to the stabbing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
Man Shot at Lancaster House Party, Expected to Survive
A man is expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered while attending a house party in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday. Deputies were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of East Avenue J-2, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station, who added that the shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries.
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Pomona police investigating deadly shooting
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
Fontana Man Arrested in Deadly Moreno Valley Shooting
A 33-year-old Fontana man accused of gunning down another man in Moreno Valley remained jailed Sunday without bail. Deputies found the victim — Jason Williams, 28, of Riverside — suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena
A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters
Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading Huntington Beach police on a vehicle chase that resulted in a fiery crash, authorities said today. The post Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Long Beach
A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
Authorities ID another victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified another victim of a fiery crash that claimed the lives of six people Aug. 4 at the intersection of Slauson and LaBrea Ave. Another person killed at the scene has been identified as Craig Pitchford, 66, a possible pedestrian, according to the coroner’s office.
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $2M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
Inmate Arrested After Escape from Custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
A man who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station Friday was found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man — later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike — escaped while in a...
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
