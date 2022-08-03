Read on wineindustryadvisor.com
Harvest Report: Chandon California Announces Start to the 2022 Harvest
Napa Sparkling Wine Harvest Begins, Having Successfully Weathered Frost, Hail and Drought. Winemaker Pauline Lhote Says Water Conservation and Fire Safety Were ‘Top of Mind All Season’ and Praises 2022 for ‘High Quality, Lower Yield’. Napa Valley, August 4, 2022 – Sparkling wine maker Chandon California officially...
Les Dames d’Escoffier New York Awards 2022 Scholarships Breaks $2 Million Raised for Future Culinary Leaders
Annual Scholarships to 14 Women in Culinary and Beverage Studies. — Les Dames d’ Escoffier New York (LDNY), the nonprofit educational, scholarship, and advocacy organization serving women in the culinary and hospitality industry, announced 14 meaningful scholarships were awarded to recipients enrolled in accredited culinary and pastry arts, nutrition, food science, hospitality, and wine and spirits/fine beverage programs in New York and New Jersey.
