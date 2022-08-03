Annual Scholarships to 14 Women in Culinary and Beverage Studies. — Les Dames d’ Escoffier New York (LDNY), the nonprofit educational, scholarship, and advocacy organization serving women in the culinary and hospitality industry, announced 14 meaningful scholarships were awarded to recipients enrolled in accredited culinary and pastry arts, nutrition, food science, hospitality, and wine and spirits/fine beverage programs in New York and New Jersey.

