Saint Louis, MO

Multi-Agency Resource Centers Open For Those Affected By Floods, Transportation Also Available

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
MELHS Grad Dawn Walker Is New Principal At St. Paul's Lutheran School In Des Peres, MO.

DES PERES, MO. - A new era in leadership has begun for St. Paul's Lutheran School in Des Peres, Missouri. On July 31, 2022, Dawn Walker was installed as the school’s new principal, becoming the fifteenth principal to serve since the school’s founding in 1849. Walker succeeds Janet Profilet, who retired this summer after serving as principal for nearly twenty years.
DES PERES, MO
edglentoday.com

Command Performance: Generald Wilson Returns To World Wide Technology Raceway To Sing National Anthem

ST. LOUIS - He was magnificent last year and so we’ve asked him to return. Armed forces veteran Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, U.S. Navy, retired, will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Saturday, August 20, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
MADISON, IL

