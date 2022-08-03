ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

New leaders named to local schools

Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists

The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent

Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort, SC
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year

Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway

Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
BLUFFTON, SC
Osborne column: Another stroke award for Hampton Regional Medical Center

This month Hampton Regional Medical Center (HRMC) was honored by the American Heart Association for our outstanding care of our patients who suffer a stroke. HRMC was awarded the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award for excellent management in diabetes in patients recovering from a stroke. This provides national recognition for our efforts during 2021 in the treatment of stroke patients admitted to HRMC.
HAMPTON, SC
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties

Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
SAVANNAH, GA
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
BLUFFTON, SC

