Read on yourislandnews.com
Related
walterborolive.com
New leaders named to local schools
Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists
The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
WJCL
'Anytime a Chatham County kid signs we are excited' :Head Coach Seth Gaspin
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia — Three Jenkins baseball players put pen to paper at Savannah Baseball Performance Academy, committing to play at the next level. Dalton Singletary stayed at home to play at Savannah State University. Rylee Holeler is heading to play at USC Salkahatchy with Matthew...
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston City Paper
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year
Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway
Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
blufftontoday.com
Osborne column: Another stroke award for Hampton Regional Medical Center
This month Hampton Regional Medical Center (HRMC) was honored by the American Heart Association for our outstanding care of our patients who suffer a stroke. HRMC was awarded the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award for excellent management in diabetes in patients recovering from a stroke. This provides national recognition for our efforts during 2021 in the treatment of stroke patients admitted to HRMC.
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
wtoc.com
School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council members recently signed a non-binding agreement that lays out how the city will work with the county and developer Raydient LLC to widen parts of Belfast Keller Road and improve intersections. The project on the county-owned road is expected to cost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Realtor makes $10K donation to Summerville church damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire. Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center. Jeff Cook, of […]
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Scheduled for August 27th
On Sunday, August 2tth, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
Comments / 0