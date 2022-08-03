ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

BJWSA’s Kilgore chosen for Duke’s elite Utility Manager’s Fellowship

 4 days ago
Charleston City Paper

Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year

Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties

Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway

Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmercury.com

Rivers and Glen advances culture and traditions of hunting and fishing

For 15 years, Francisco Bergaz pursued his career in the food and beverage industry with the hard work and determination taught him by his parents. When his responsibilities allowed, he’d slipped away to indulge in his real passion — hunting and fishing. A few years ago, after meeting Walker Hopkins at Brays Island, a hunting and fishing community located on the Broad River between Beaufort and Savannah, Bergaz’s perspective regarding how he earned his living began to change. Was it possible that his abiding passion for the great outdoors instilled in him during his youth could also be his work? Hopkins, his new friend, was living proof that it could.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists

The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

New leaders named to local schools

Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Shoppers head to outlets to start South Carolina’s tax free weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tax free weekend in South Carolina is officially underway. Despite people not being off work early Friday, the area of Tanger 2 in Bluffton has had a good amount of foot traffic all day long. Tax free weekend started at 10 a.m. Friday and will go through Sunday night as shoppers avoid that six percent sales tax.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
hiltonheadmonthly.com

DEVOTED TO THE ORANGE & BLUE

“You might not want to hear this…” the man started to say, and Wise suddenly knew he had an enemy in his midst: a fan of Florida’s archrival, the University of Georgia Bulldogs. “He didn’t have to explain. ‘Get out!’” Wise, 49, recalls saying....
GAINESVILLE, FL
blufftontoday.com

Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent

Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC

