BJWSA’s Kilgore chosen for Duke’s elite Utility Manager’s Fellowship

For 15 years, Francisco Bergaz pursued his career in the food and beverage industry with the hard work and determination taught him by his parents. When his responsibilities allowed, he’d slipped away to indulge in his real passion — hunting and fishing. A few years ago, after meeting Walker Hopkins at Brays Island, a hunting and fishing community located on the Broad River between Beaufort and Savannah, Bergaz’s perspective regarding how he earned his living began to change. Was it possible that his abiding passion for the great outdoors instilled in him during his youth could also be his work? Hopkins, his new friend, was living proof that it could.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO