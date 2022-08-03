Read on www.southreporter.com
Related
Jags’ Etienne completes comeback by getting leveled in camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne hadn’t been tackled so violently since his final college game nearly 20 months ago. He wanted it. He needed it. He enjoyed it. The former Clemson standout and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher got leveled when Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson dialed up a lengthy stretch of live tackling during training camp Monday. Pederson’s decision came three days after a lackluster performance against Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame game.
NFL・
Six of the best of British from the Commonwealth Games
The sheer power the 20-year-old possesses has been well-known for years, but his breakthrough was delayed by few competitions during Covid and frustrating injuries. In Birmingham, he took his opportunity spectacularly. Not only did he become the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals: all-around, team, vault and floor, but he did so with some truly world-class gymnastics. His vaulting in particular is already some of the best in the world and his floor is not far behind. This is only the beginning, and it will be fascinating to see how far he can go.
Comments / 0