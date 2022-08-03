ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, PA

Some Bellevue roads to close for filming of Netflix movie

By Ryan Deto
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Everything old is new again in Jeannette gallery exhibition

After 20 years of making art from salvaged and scavenged materials, Patrick Kawka finally found the perfect venue for his first gallery show. The Edgewood resident has three pieces in “These Faded Walls: An Exhibition of Artistic Reclamation,” an exhibition of works by regional artists made primarily of recycled materials that opened Saturday at You Are Here in Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
macaronikid.com

Mac Mom Playground Review: Blue Slide Park

The famous Blue Slide Park is located at the corner of Beechwood Boulevard and English Lane in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. This Pittsburgh Citi Park is special not only because it has been made famous by rapper Mac Miller but it also offers a change from your normal park. 1....
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Garden Bros Circus coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 18th to 21st!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History

In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bellevue, PA
macaronikid.com

Dormont Park aka the Castle Park

If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier

There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
LIGONIER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Mo'nique
Person
Ma Rainey
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7

There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next

Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
New Pittsburgh Courier

House of Soul Catering: Where Every Bite Feels Like Home

Munhall, PA 15130 Website: https://www.houseofsoulcateringllc.com/. Food has always been a big part of Kamahlai Stewart’s life. “Growing up, my grandparents, my mom, really everybody we were surrounded by food all the time. I grew a liking to it. My mom and dad used to work all the time so sitting around waiting for my parents to cook was a no-go. I took what I learned from my grandparents and my mom and started cooking, that was at age 7,” said Stewart.
MUNHALL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coffeehouse to perk up downtown Vandergrift

A new enterprise is brewing in historic Vandergrift’s business district. Virginia Lindsay and Karen Heilman, co-owners of 1833 Coffee and Tea Co. in Freeport, announced this week on social media that they’re expanding their coffee business and opening a “sister shop” along Grant Avenue. The new...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites

It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy