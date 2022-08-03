11 Internet-Famous Viral Home Finds for an Influencer-Worthy Home — Starting at $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We want to live in the type of home that gets featured on TV, Instagram, YouTube or TikTok. We want to live in a real-life MTV Cribs episode where we're the stars. But it feels impossible at times — we can't just renovate our entire home or apartment on a whim!

Luckily, sometimes all it takes is a handful of small changes to make a huge difference. These 11 pieces have been going viral lately, many of them chosen by actual influencers who have helped make them internet-famous. Check them out below — all on Amazon!

This Accent Lamp

Amazon

We've personally seen this glass mushroom-style table lamp on multiple influencers' social media, its swirly stripes and soft glow delivering both a retro and a modern feel at the same time!

Get the BSOD Mushroom Lamp starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Standing Mirror

Amazon

This arched, full-length mirror won't only act as chic decor, but it'll be a must for future selfies as well! It can stand up on its own or it can lean against a wall!

Get the NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror (originally $190) for just $127 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Glass Mug

Amazon

We're already imagining ourselves snapping a photo for our IG Story holding this beautiful glass mug in the morning sunlight. Just imagine your coffee table with a regular mug — and now think of how big of a difference one like this would make. It comes with a bamboo lid too!

Get the Lysenn Pink Glass Coffee Mug With Lid for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Knit Blanket

Amazon

Again, something like swapping out a throw blanket could transform your entire living room or bedroom. The extra chunky knit on this super-soft chenille find is just dreamy in every way!

Get the Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Star Projector

Amazon

Whether you're settling in for a cozy night or creating some seriously cool ambiance for a party, this LED laser star projector is an obsession-worthy cosmic creation. You can cycle through different light effects too!

Get the BlissLights Sky Lite LED Laser Star Projector (originally $60) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Broom and Dustpan Set

Amazon

A broom and dustpan set doesn't necessarily seem glamorous at first, but we keep seeing this one everywhere, and it's actually so cool. It's not only a visual upgrade, but it has self-cleaning dustpan teeth to make things so much easier for you!

Get the Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Artsy Vase

Amazon

We can't get enough of dried florals and pampas grass lately, and a stylish, abstract art vase like this makes for the perfect vessel for displaying them!

Get the Kimdio Ceramic Vase for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Round Ice Cube Tray

Amazon

What is it about rounded ice that just elevates everything about a drink? You could even pop little fruit pieces into the silicone mold to really level up your infused water or cocktails!

Get the WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Tray (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 3D Clock

Amazon

Embrace the futuristic vibes with this LED clock, which can be mounted right on your wall. It's basically a functional art piece!

Get the EDUP Home 3D LED Wall Clock (originally $45) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Desktop Organizer

Amazon

Whether you work from home or need an aesthetic storage solution for your vanity or a bookshelf, this minimal organizer is great for displaying small decor, books and more!

Get the Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vanity Mirror

Amazon

We had to add another mirror into the mix because this smaller, decorative mirror is just stunning. The wavy, asymmetrical shape will simply be a visual upgrade for any room — and, again, a great backdrop for close-up mirror selfies!

Get the Guojozo Acrylic Makeup Mirror for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more internet-famous picks at Amazon here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more? Check out some of our other favorite products below: