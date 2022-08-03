ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Internet-Famous Viral Home Finds for an Influencer-Worthy Home — Starting at $13

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

We want to live in the type of home that gets featured on TV, Instagram, YouTube or TikTok. We want to live in a real-life MTV Cribs episode where we're the stars. But it feels impossible at times — we can't just renovate our entire home or apartment on a whim!

Luckily, sometimes all it takes is a handful of small changes to make a huge difference. These 11 pieces have been going viral lately, many of them chosen by actual influencers who have helped make them internet-famous. Check them out below — all on Amazon!

This Accent Lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cQwJ_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

We've personally seen this glass mushroom-style table lamp on multiple influencers' social media, its swirly stripes and soft glow delivering both a retro and a modern feel at the same time!

See it!

Get the BSOD Mushroom Lamp starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Standing Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kqem_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

This arched, full-length mirror won't only act as chic decor, but it'll be a must for future selfies as well! It can stand up on its own or it can lean against a wall!

See it!

Get the NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror (originally $190) for just $127 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Glass Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV1fG_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

We're already imagining ourselves snapping a photo for our IG Story holding this beautiful glass mug in the morning sunlight. Just imagine your coffee table with a regular mug — and now think of how big of a difference one like this would make. It comes with a bamboo lid too!

See it!

Get the Lysenn Pink Glass Coffee Mug With Lid for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Knit Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C76Yx_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

Again, something like swapping out a throw blanket could transform your entire living room or bedroom. The extra chunky knit on this super-soft chenille find is just dreamy in every way!

See it!

Get the Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Star Projector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dtztg_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

Whether you're settling in for a cozy night or creating some seriously cool ambiance for a party, this LED laser star projector is an obsession-worthy cosmic creation. You can cycle through different light effects too!

See it!

Get the BlissLights Sky Lite LED Laser Star Projector (originally $60) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Broom and Dustpan Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMTxH_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

A broom and dustpan set doesn't necessarily seem glamorous at first, but we keep seeing this one everywhere, and it's actually so cool. It's not only a visual upgrade, but it has self-cleaning dustpan teeth to make things so much easier for you!

See it!

Get the Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Artsy Vase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei9ta_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

We can't get enough of dried florals and pampas grass lately, and a stylish, abstract art vase like this makes for the perfect vessel for displaying them!

See it!

Get the Kimdio Ceramic Vase for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Round Ice Cube Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNMq5_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

What is it about rounded ice that just elevates everything about a drink? You could even pop little fruit pieces into the silicone mold to really level up your infused water or cocktails!

See it!

Get the WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Tray (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This 3D Clock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPNxu_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

Embrace the futuristic vibes with this LED clock, which can be mounted right on your wall. It's basically a functional art piece!

See it!

Get the EDUP Home 3D LED Wall Clock (originally $45) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Desktop Organizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8aBC_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

Whether you work from home or need an aesthetic storage solution for your vanity or a bookshelf, this minimal organizer is great for displaying small decor, books and more!

See it!

Get the Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Vanity Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD9U2_0h3SFIT100
Amazon

We had to add another mirror into the mix because this smaller, decorative mirror is just stunning. The wavy, asymmetrical shape will simply be a visual upgrade for any room — and, again, a great backdrop for close-up mirror selfies!

See it!

Get the Guojozo Acrylic Makeup Mirror for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more internet-famous picks at Amazon here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

