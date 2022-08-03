Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tony Christon Jr., 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Sonny Michael Puthoff, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sidney Daily News
Frye, Sell issue statment on fatal shooting
SIDNEY — In response to a recent event in Shelby County, involving a shooting at a private residence and in an effort to continue to remain transparent, Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell and Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye issued a joint statement. The statment says,”On Sunday, July 31, 2022,...
Sidney Daily News
Anniversary celebration set
SIDNEY — The FISH Thrift Shop and Food Pantry will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Aug. 8–13. The FISH organization has actually existed for a little longer than 40 years, but the store itself has been a part of the Shelby county community for the past 40 years. Co-founders Barbara Smith and Farrel Kaplan opened the first FISH Thrift Store just south of the courthouse in downtown Sidney on South Ohio Avenue in May 1982. With humble beginnings, but a great desire to be a good neighbor to all in Shelby County, FISH store earned only $22.65 in sales that very first day, but it was a start.
Sidney Daily News
Relay for Life
SIDNEY – The main event for the Shelby County Relay for Life commenced on the shaded courtsquare on Aug. 5 with no rain and over $50,000 raised for the cause. Emotions permeated the air as survivors and their friends and families gathered for the opening ceremony and the survivor’s lap. Most who attended seemed to have been attending for years and greeted each other as they passed by, and many survivors had large support systems, like Kathy Marsh, an Event Leadership Team (ELT) committee member.
Sidney Daily News
Animals at the Auglaize fair
Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Hon. George A. Marshall returned home last evening from Washington, D.C. He was accompanied by his son, Ben, who has been attending school at St. Luke’s Academy, near Philadelphia. ———— Officers for next year were elected at the Shelby County Teachers Institute session...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-6:38 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Lester Avenue. -8:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police responded to a report about a person with a gun in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue. -8:18 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a...
Sidney Daily News
August is Child Support Awareness Month
SIDNEY — This month, Shelby County is joining counties from across the country by recognizing August as Child Support Awareness Month. It’s a national initiative to help inform families about child support and the services that are available to assist them. Studies have shown time and time again when both parents are actively involved in raising children, they are much better off. If children truly are our future, then it is imperative the child support program aid in the healthy development of children, including the emotional and financial support of both parents.
Sidney Daily News
She’s a princess
Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
Sidney Daily News
Miss Bremenfest contestants announced
NEW BREMEN — The contestants for the annual Miss Bremenfest Pageant have officially been announced. The Miss Bremenfest Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The six contestants participating in the pageant are:. • Mckenzie...
Sidney Daily News
Outdoors skills program planned
SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,. Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which...
Sidney Daily News
Circus to visit Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The circus is coming to Jackson Center. Sponsored by the Jackson Center Growth Association, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will visit the village for two shows on Wednesday, Aug. 10, t 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus tents and animals will be at the Tiger Trail Park located at 607 S. Main St. behind Grace Lutheran Church,
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s vet tech program receives initial accreditation
PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College has received initial accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) as a program for educating veterinary technicians. “We’re proud to announce that we received word that Edison State’s Veterinary...
Sidney Daily News
Tree lottery winners announced
SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney. “A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney wraps up 1st week of practice
SIDNEY — The staff remains the same for Sidney’s football program, but the duties for veteran head coach Adam Doenges and longtime assistant Kyle Coleman have changed a bit. Coleman has moved from defensive to offensive coordinator, while Doenges has added defensive coordinator duties to his workload. Doenges...
