Shelby County, TN

tri-statedefender.com

Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep

Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Harris rides ‘working-families’ message to a second term

Voters Thursday (Aug. 4) gave Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris another four-year term to build on his vision. The incumbent mayor defeated Memphis City Councilmember Worth Morgan in Thursday’s county general election. Shelby County Election Commission totals as of 1:05 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5), with most precincts reporting, showed...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
bartlett-express.com

Officers in every Bartlett school

The new school year that starts Monday, Aug. 8, will have School Resource Officers in each of the 11 schools within the Bartlett City Schools system. In June, the Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved funding for six additional School Resource Officers (SROs) and a lieutenant to oversee all 11 SROs and their operations.
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Three accused of assaulting police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday. Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car. Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released information about the victim of a July 24 homicide that took place in Midtown. Memphis police say that a home invasion took place at a home on Hawthorne Street that Sunday night. When officers responded at around 10:29 p.m., they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?

As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race

UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

