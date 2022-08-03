Read on www.laconiadailysun.com
Rediscovering a love for the stage through community theater
LACONIA — Community theater might be seen as a hobby, but for many of its practitioners, it’s much more than that. For Kelly Bennett, the benefits she’s gained from performing with local amateur troops have been so great that she has donated a piece of artwork to show her appreciation.
Bluegrass Sunday Service Aug. 7 at 1st Congregational Church
MEREDITH — In the words and spirit of the Girl Scout jingle, "Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long, I will be your friend," the 1st Congo Bluegrass Band welcomes all new and returning friends to the second annual Bluegrass Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the 1st Congregational Church of Meredith on Aug. 7.
Singer Greyson Ty performs for Arts in the Park series on Aug. 12
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will welcome Greyson Ty to the 2022 Arts in the Park Concert Series Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in Rotary Park. All concerts are free and open to the public to enjoy. Bring a chair or blanket and make yourself comfortable for an evening of live music in Rotary Park.
Steve-O's Bucket List Tour for adults only at the Colonial
LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.
Laconia library presents 'Wildlife Encounter' on Aug. 10
LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for Wednesday Specials: Wildlife Encounters on August 10 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The last Wednesday Special is sure to be extra exciting... this week there will be a visit from Wildlife Encounters and several of their animal ambassadors. You never know what kind of amazing animals you might get to meet. Participants will meet at the Laconia Community Center. Program is for newborns to age 12.
Center Harbor author publishes children’s book
CENTER HARBOR — For all dog lovers — whether you already have a dog, want to get a dog for the first time or just love reading books about dogs, this book is for you. "If We Could Get a Dog… Henry Finds His Forever Home," a new book by Susan Lynn Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Summer Harvest Open House at Moulton Farm
MEREDITH — The community is invited to a late summer evening at Moulton Farm for a Summer Harvest Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. "Early August is always a favorite time of the year at the farm as we pick so many foods from our fields. So we decided to celebrate with an open house," said Jeff Mills, general manager.
Belmont Early Learning Center purchases new playground equipment with support from MVSB
BELMONT — The Belmont Early Learning Center recently purchased some new playground equipment with a $1,000 sponsorship provided by Meredith Village Savings Bank. These new play sets include a caterpillar crawl-and-climb set, seesaw, trikes, sandbox toys, and a toddler-sized waterfall table that will offer new outdoor experiences for students.
'Where have all the Monarch butterflies gone?' discussion Aug. 13
GILFORD— In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed the Monarch Butterfly on its “endangered” list. For those interested in continuing to see Monarchs here in New Hampshire, the Gilford Historical Society is presenting a program, "Where Have all the Monarchs Gone?," on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Meetinghouse on 24 Belknap Mountain Road in the center of town.
Free boat courses at Fay's Boatyard
GILFORD — Want to do something a little different this weekend? How about learning a new boating skill or improving on what you already know? Interested in participating in free boating skill courses?. First, for the Ladies — A course for the lady who is usually a passenger but...
NH LAKES welcomes a new member to the board of directors
CONCORD — NH LAKES recently welcomed Jim Torpey to their board of directors. Jim has an MBA from Rutgers University. In his work life, he had a range of careers from teaching at the elementary, middle school, and college levels, to various management and executive positions in the electric utility industry.
Meeting Cancelled
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation has canceled its upcoming Aug. 8 meeting. The only i…
Night Out event Thursday aims to help community interact with police
LACONIA — Laconia police will host a National Night Out gathering on Thursday, in what Chief Matt Canfield sees as an opportunity for the community to come out and positively interact with law enforcement. The program will take place in Opechee Park on Aug. 11, from 5 to 7...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 135 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Friday. Five people were arrested.
AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide
CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
