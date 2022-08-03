Read on mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LAFD Airlifts Injured Woman Hiking in Griffith Park
Firefighters airlifted to a hospital an injured 35-year-old hiker from Griffith Park Sunday. The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported from 4794 Crystal Springs Road around 7:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The woman’s injury was an unspecified lower body injury, Stewart said....
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID another victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified another victim of a fiery crash that claimed the lives of six people Aug. 4 at the intersection of Slauson and LaBrea Ave. Another person killed at the scene has been identified as Craig Pitchford, 66, a possible pedestrian, according to the coroner’s office.
mynewsla.com
Two Motorists Killed in Two-Vehicle in Palmdale
Two motorists were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at...
2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash
Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Palm Tree Fire Forces Evacuations in Woodcrest
Firefighters managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood. The 1.5-acre blaze was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive, according...
One dead, four injured in Palmdale crash
One person was killed and four people were hospitalized this afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said. A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man. He said that two people, rather than one, were airlifted.The videographer also said the car making the left turn was a Mercedes GLE 350, which was rear-ended by a Nissan Maxima that also crashed head-on into a Mazda CX. He said the Nissan driver was killed, his passenger was critically injured and two people from the Mazda were the airlifted patients.He added that one person declined transport to a hospital.
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested on...
mynewsla.com
Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier
Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
Santa Clarita Radio
Multi-Vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Through Castaic
A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic through Castaic Sunday. Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least four vehicles were involved, according to...
foxla.com
1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Shot at Lancaster House Party, Expected to Survive
A man is expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered while attending a house party in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday. Deputies were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of East Avenue J-2, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station, who added that the shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing LA Man, 47
Sheriff’s detectives asked for public assistance Sunday to find a 47-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles. Alsides Noe Sandoval, who is also known as Noah Medina, was last seen around 1 p.m. on July 31 in the 11600 block of Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver Refuses to Exit Car Involved in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A driver involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision refused to exit his damaged car when the Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the scene around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. LAFD responded to the 1300 east block of 42nd Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within...
foxla.com
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $2M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
SFGate
5 dead, including pregnant woman, in gruesome LA crash
LOS ANGELES — A speeding car, a sickening crunch, a ball of fire. Before anyone had time to react, a multi-vehicle crash turned a busy intersection into one of the most gruesome scenes on Los Angeles streets in recent years, leaving five people dead, including a pregnant woman, and family members searching for answers.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into House in Mar Vista Area; Motorist Critically Injured
A vehicle possibly driven by actress Anne Heche crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A TMZ report identified the driver of the vehicle — a blue Mini Cooper — as Heche, though Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said he could not confirm the driver’s identity.
signalscv.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle transported to local hospital
A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck Friday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. in front of the Fountain Glen Apartment homes. According to spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Bernard Peters, the pedestrian was...
mynewsla.com
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
Comments / 0