Saban: 2021 was 'rebuilding year' despite playing for national title

Jags’ Etienne completes comeback by getting leveled in camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne hadn’t been tackled so violently since his final college game nearly 20 months ago. He wanted it. He needed it. He enjoyed it. The former Clemson standout and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher got leveled when Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson dialed up a lengthy stretch of live tackling during training camp Monday. Pederson’s decision came three days after a lackluster performance against Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame game.
NFL
theScore
Shanahan loves 'intensity' at 49ers practice but upset with fights
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't happy with the fights at his team's practices this week. Shanahan had to halt practice twice Tuesday after players threw punches at each other, including star linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Though the 42-year-old coach says he appreciates his players' toughness, he thinks they've crossed the line.
theScore
Pro Football HOF welcomes Class of 2022 in enshrinement ceremony
The Pro Football Hall of Fame immortalized eight former NFLers during Saturday's enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. The Class of 2022 features Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young, and Sam Mills, as well as Cliff Branch (seniors category), Dick Vermeil (coaching category), and Art McNally (contributors category). Seymour,...
theScore
Luke Hughes, Cooley lead USA's rescheduled world junior roster
USA Hockey revealed its 25-man roster for the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship in Alberta. The original event was postponed in December during the preliminary round due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Results from the initial dates won't carry over, and players born in 2002 or later remained eligible for the tournament.
NHL
