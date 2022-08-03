Saban: 2021 was 'rebuilding year' despite playing for national title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne hadn’t been tackled so violently since his final college game nearly 20 months ago. He wanted it. He needed it. He enjoyed it. The former Clemson standout and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher got leveled when Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson dialed up a lengthy stretch of live tackling during training camp Monday. Pederson’s decision came three days after a lackluster performance against Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame game.

