Padres Top MLB Trade Deadline Winners List

Braves option SP Ian Anderson to Triple-A amid struggles
Anderson has struggled this season after a breakout 2021 campaign. The 24-year-old is 9-6 with a 5.11 ERA in 21 starts for Atlanta. The right-hander failed to make it past the sixth inning in seven of his last eight starts allowing 26 earned runs over that stretch. In his most recent start, Anderson gave up four earned runs off seven hits through 4.2 innings of work against the New York Mets.
