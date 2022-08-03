Dead by Daylight Creators Reveal Meet Your Maker

Read on comicbook.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
Oz Comes to Dungeons & Dragons
Andrews McMeel Publishing is turning Oz into a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting. The tabletop publisher behind Zweihander has announced Oz: A Fantasy Role-Playing Setting, a new rulebook that provides rules for playing a Dungeons & Dragons campaign within the beloved city of Oz. The 216-page rulebook provides Game Masters with rules for exploring Neverland as an "urban setting pointcrawl" with secrets to discover, such as what happened to the infamous Slippers worn by Dorothy when she defeated the Wicked Witch of the West. Players can travel via train or monorail, explore the different neighborhoods of the Emerald City, and join various factions. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the new book below:
Red Dead Redemption Actor Addresses Remake Rumors
Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed the rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and meshes it with an incredibly deep, emotional, character-driven story. The franchise has been praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been asking for a remake of the first game with those same features. For a time, Rockstar was reportedly briefly considering/planning a remake of Red Dead Redemption, something fans were eager for.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Black Clover Cosplay Shows Off Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is now heating up thanks to the manga kicking off its final arc, and one awesome cosplay is slowing things down just a bit by highlighting Secre Swallowtail! First introduced to the series as the anti-magic bird named Nero that seemed to cling to Asta immediately, it was then teased there was something even deeper going on with Nero given its intelligence and the fact that it was aware of the magic stones Asta and the others were fighting for. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a disguise for a young girl who once worked with the original Wizard King centuries ago.
Rick and Morty Shares Adult Swim Festival Panel Highlights: Watch
Rick and Morty will soon be returning to TV next month with Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by sharing all of the highlights from the series' big panel during Adult Swim Festival this weekend! With the next season of the series hitting later this Fall, there have been many questions about what to expect from the series following that fifth season's finale. But with more of the teases Rick and Morty has dropped about the future, there are even more questions being raised about what to expect as fans don't really know how to approach this coming season.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Reveals Pivotal Scene Was Added During Reshoots
After starring alongside Chris Hemsworth in the first two Thor movies for Marvel Studios, Natalie Portman was absent for Thor: Ragnarok. Once sentence from Thor in the movie explained that he and Jane had broken up, and hinted that he wasn't exactly happy about it. The couple reunited this year in Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans finally got to see how their relationship evolved and what led to their breakup. According to the film's writer, however, the montage showing the events of that relationship wasn't added until later on in the production process.
The Batman Spinoff HBO Max Series Featuring Penguin to Begin Filming Soon
The Batman spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin is eyeing an early 2023 production start for HBO Max. Set within the budding Bat-verse overseen by Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, the DC drama expands upon the world Reeves created for the film and centers on Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot as the mobster climbs the ranks of the Gotham City underworld. The limited series, announced under the working title The Penguin, has been in the works since before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger — and before CEO David Zaslav's aggressive cost-cutting measures axed HBO Max DC Comics adaptations Batgirl and Wonder Twins.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
Dragon Ball FighterZ Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X With Rollback Netcode
Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have announced that the popular fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future. Since releasing back in 2018, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been one of the most beloved competitive fighting games on the market. And while the title is starting to get somewhat dated at this point, Arc System Works will now be bringing it to new platforms with some major new upgrades.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
More Details on AEW Fight Forever Ahead of THQ Nordic Showcase
More details regarding All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, dropped via Fightful Select on Sunday ahead of THQ Nordic's digital showcase this week where the game's first trailer will officially drop. Pre-orders for the game popped up on Amazon last week and included information about the different game modes that will be offered. There was also a cover image for the game featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. That was apparently designed by THQ Nordic and not AEW's graphics team — which is why the wrestlers themselves were apparently surprised to learn they had been chosen for the game's cover.
New Halo Infinite Update Adding More Community-Requested Features
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries shared with players some insights into what's planned for the game's next update scheduled to release on August 9th. It's a "Drop Pod" update which means it contains smaller features and fixes rather than new game modes and such, but 343 still says it's one that addresses several community-requested features ranging from improvements on the game's armor system to making challenges more visible for players looking to check off those tasks.
Red Dead Online's Lack of Updates Addressed by John Marston Actor Rob Wiethoff
Red Dead Online's funeral has been acknowledged by John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff. Red Dead Online launched in 2018 shortly after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and was meant to be a spiritual successor to GTA Online. It had all of the right pieces for something great, offering a much more immersive online experience that focused on role-playing in a way that GTA Online didn't. Sadly, after what felt like only a handful of significant updates over a few years, the game stopped receiving any kind of major updates. Fans started to grow concerned about what the future of the game looked like and began to become annoyed by the lack of communication from Rockstar Games.
