Dead by Daylight Creators Reveal Meet Your Maker

Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed the rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and meshes it with an incredibly deep, emotional, character-driven story. The franchise has been praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been asking for a remake of the first game with those same features. For a time, Rockstar was reportedly briefly considering/planning a remake of Red Dead Redemption, something fans were eager for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO