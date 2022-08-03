ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms & flash floods

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When to expect heavy rain and thunder

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Very humid and damp. Temps will climb into the low to mid-80s during the day. Set-up is similar to Thursday. Stalled front with high humidity will produce locally heavy rain/thunder. Roughly 50-70% coverage between mid-morning and mid-evening. The front moves into southern Ohio Saturday & Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Stormy weather expected: Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect plenty of heat with daily storm chances this entire weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dropping only to about 70 degrees. Friday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms while there’s a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. Sunday could see a bit of sun during the day with storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Sunrise#Thunderstorms#Northeast Ohio Storm
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Heavy rain and sunny breaks: What about the weekend?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers this morning with most of the area dry and very humid. Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow-moving front. Expect 50-70% of the area to receive additional rain/thunder between 3 & 9 pm this evening. Coverage will be slightly lower Friday (40-50%) with Saturday being the lowest (20%).
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy