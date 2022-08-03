Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms & flash floods

Read on www.cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Sticky, steamy heat continues; chance of scattered storms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight: Very muggy, early storm, very mild with lows in the low-mid 70s. Monday: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs: Mid 80s. Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and humidity will fuel scattered showers and storms Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The tropical levels of humidity will linger across Northeast Ohio through the weekend. As temperatures heat up Sunday, it will act as fuel for scattered showers and storms. Given how muggy it is outside, these showers will be efficient rain producers in a short amount of...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon weather to bring more flooding, dust storms to Arizona: Live radar, updates
More severe monsoon weather is on tap across Arizona as high winds, heavy rain and dust are expected to sweep across multiple counties on Sunday. Storm chances will continue to increase into the coming week, posing a major threat for northern Arizona residents living near burn scars. Find all weather...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When to expect heavy rain and thunder
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Very humid and damp. Temps will climb into the low to mid-80s during the day. Set-up is similar to Thursday. Stalled front with high humidity will produce locally heavy rain/thunder. Roughly 50-70% coverage between mid-morning and mid-evening. The front moves into southern Ohio Saturday & Sunday....
13abc.com
‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
cleveland19.com
Slow-moving thunderstorms could cause flooding (19 First Alert Weather Day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front is sitting to our west and north today. We remain in a humid and unsettled pattern. There is little upper level wind speed so any showers or thunderstorms will be slow moving and could dump locally heavy rain in a short time. The...
Stormy weather expected: Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect plenty of heat with daily storm chances this entire weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dropping only to about 70 degrees. Friday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms while there’s a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. Sunday could see a bit of sun during the day with storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Heavy rain and sunny breaks: What about the weekend?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers this morning with most of the area dry and very humid. Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow-moving front. Expect 50-70% of the area to receive additional rain/thunder between 3 & 9 pm this evening. Coverage will be slightly lower Friday (40-50%) with Saturday being the lowest (20%).
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Bad Weather Coming For Ohio: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Storms expected today
Here's your Power of 5 Weather Forecast for all of Cleveland, Akron and all of Northeast Ohio and updated storm chances
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
8,600 without power in Cuyahoga County on Saturday
According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night. Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.
How many tiny bits of plastic are finding their way from Lake Erie into our drinking water?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something potentially harmful has been invading Lake Erie, the source of our drinking water, for years, and scientists aren’t sure what to make of it. That something is tiny bits of plastic, billions and billions of them, and their threat to human health is still a big unknown.
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
WGNtv.com
Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.
Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
Comments / 0