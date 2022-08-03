Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms & flash floods

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect plenty of heat with daily storm chances this entire weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dropping only to about 70 degrees. Friday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms while there’s a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. Sunday could see a bit of sun during the day with storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO