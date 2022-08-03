Bill Belichick Of Course Looking Forward To Army-Navy Game In Foxboro

Read on nesn.com
Related
Ex-Patriot Released By Dolphins; Could New England Bring Him Back?
Adam Butler’s Miami Dolphins tenure has come to a close after one season. Butler, who broke into the NFL with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017, was released by the Dolphins last Tuesday. The 28-year-old defensive tackle failed a physical, but Miami elected to cut bait with Butler instead of putting him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists.
Giants To Deploy Starters In 2022 Preseason Opener Against Patriots
The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday when they take on the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. And if Giants head coach Brian Daboll is to be believed, they’ll be facing the best New York has to offer. “I anticipate all of our guys...
Why Bill O’Brien Remains At Alabama After Reported Patriots, NFL Interest
The New England Patriots reportedly were among teams interested in Bill O’Brien this offseason, but the former NFL head coach opted to remain in the college ranks and now is getting set for the 2022 campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide. O’Brien weighed in on those previous reports and...
Richard Seymour Speaks On Learning From Patriots’ Bill Belichick
It was a big day for New England Patriot legend Richard Seymour on Saturday as he was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, the seven-time Pro Bowler spent a good amount of time heaping praise upon the organization he won three Super Bowls with, and the people leading the charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Patriots Players Ejected For Fighting During Game Simulation
FOXBORO, Mass. — The simulated game the New England Patriots staged Friday night wasn’t supposed to be especially competitive. But that didn’t prevent tempers from flaring. Linebacker Josh Uche and offensive tackle Justin Herron both were ejected from Friday’s in-stadium practice for fighting after the whistle.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Explains Why Teammates Love Mac Jones
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took New England by storm in 2021, winning the starting job out of camp and developing trust in pothers through his Pro-Bowl level play. The NFL world has been quick to commend the former Alabama signal caller throughout his first real offseason and the beginning of his second training camp. His head coach — who is notoriously-stingy with compliments — even threw a couple in the way of Jones.
Ex-Patriot N’Keal Harry Might Have Suffered ‘Significant’ Leg Injury
N’Keal Harry’s transition to Chicago hasn’t been a very smooth one. After three underwhelming seasons with the New England Patriots, Harry understandably was eager to try and hit the ground running with the Bears. But after struggling early in training camp with his new team, Harry apparently has encountered another obstacle.
This Sparked Turnaround For Red Sox Rookie Pitcher Kutter Crawford
Kutter Crawford identifies himself as “a guy that throws strikes,” but the Red Sox right-hander wasn’t doing that consistently early in the season. After allowing a combined 10 earned runs and eight walks across 10 2/3 innings in April and May, Crawford was optioned to Triple-A Worcester halfway through the second month of the campaign. The demotion prompted Crawford to acutely assess his struggles, and he eventually realized what was troubling him on the mound.
Bill Belichick To Retire? Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Patriots Prediction
Could this be the New England Patriots’ final season with Bill Belichick as head coach?. The FS1 talking head on Friday made five of his “riskiest, biggest predictions” for the 2022 NFL season, and Belichick’s future was among the topics addressed. Cowherd believes Belichick, now in Year 23 with New England, will retire after the upcoming campaign.
Jakobi Meyers Shares Candid Take On Patriots’ Offensive Struggles
FOXBORO, Mass. — Two things are clear after watching the first 1 1/2 weeks of Patriots training camp: New England is implementing a substantially different offense this season, and that process has not been seamless. The Patriots have looked disjointed offensively in camp, struggling to both protect quarterback Mac...
Red Sox Notes: How Alex Cora Reacted To Jarren Duran Outfield Plays
Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran was on the wrong end of blinding sunlight Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, and it ultimately played a role in Boston’s 13-5 loss to the Royals. Duran was not credited with an error on either of the two plays that resulted in back-to-back...
Jarren Duran Credits Red Sox Teammates For Support Following Miscues
Sunday was a day to forget for Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran. Boston’s new every day center fielder was on the wrong end of two defensive miscues in the Red Sox’s 13-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals, essentially driving the nail into the coffin of yet another series loss.
Patriots’ Trent Brown Reveals Ambitious Weight Goal For 2022 Season
New England Patriots fans can expect to see a slimmed-down version of Trent Brown this season. Brown, the Patriots’ 6-foot-8 offensive tackle, said in an interview with GQ that he hopes to be down to 355 pounds by the end of training camp. Of course, 355 pounds isn’t exactly...
Red Sox Wrap: Royals Frustrate Boston While Claiming Four-Game Series
The Boston Red Sox depart Kansas City after dropping three of four to the lowly Royals following a 13-5 defeat at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Red Sox now sit at 54-56 on the campaign with the Royals improving to 44-65. Check out the full box score here. ONE...
Jim Rice, Red Sox Alum Enjoy ‘Out Of The Park’ Event At Boston Common
Plenty of Boston Red Sox alums were hanging out with some Red Sox fans at the Boston Common for the “Out Of The Park” event on Sunday. Jim Rice was one of the alums present, and the hall of famer made a quick comeback into the batter’s box to hit some line drives off NESN’s Lenny DiNardo & Adam Pellerin.
Alex Cora Offers Blunt Reminder With Regular Season Escaping Red Sox
One look at the calendar and the optimistic Red Sox fan will point to the fact Boston still has 52 games left over the next eight weeks. But Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows the time is now for Boston to start playing its best baseball. “Overall, I mean, it’s...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora Praises Christian Arroyo’s Latest Contribution
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo continued to provide an impact on the field since his return from the injured list on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Arroyo, now seven games into his return after being sidelined due to a left groin strain, went 3-for-4 in Boston’s 5-4 walk-off loss at Kauffman Stadium.
Red Sox Wrap: Josh Winckowski Delivers Quality Outing Vs. Royals
The Boston Red Sox climbed back to the .500 mark on the season, bouncing back in the second of four games against the Kansas City Royals, 7-4, Friday at Kauffman Stadium. The Red Sox improved to 54-54, while the Royals fall to 42-65. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Celtics’ Noah Vonleh Shatters Backboard With Thunderous Pro-Am Dunk
It has been quite the start to Aug. for new Boston Celtics forward Noah Vonleh. After agreeing to terms with the Celtics on Aug. 1, Vonleh participated in the AEBL Pro-Am and put on a show. Vonleh was playing for the EYA Sports of the Atlanta Entertainment Pro-Am Basketball League.
Alex Cora, Red Sox To Stick With Darwinzon Hernandez Amid Struggles
The Boston Red Sox are stuck between a rock and a hard place with relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez. Since his recall on Thursday, Hernandez has been thrust into game action on two separate occasions, allowing a total of nine earned runs in two-plus innings pitched for the Red Sox. The 25-year-old faced a total of 15 batters over that span, walking (six) as many as he’s retired.
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1