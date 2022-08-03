Bill Belichick Of Course Looking Forward To Army-Navy Game In Foxboro

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took New England by storm in 2021, winning the starting job out of camp and developing trust in pothers through his Pro-Bowl level play. The NFL world has been quick to commend the former Alabama signal caller throughout his first real offseason and the beginning of his second training camp. His head coach — who is notoriously-stingy with compliments — even threw a couple in the way of Jones.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO