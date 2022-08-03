Louisiana Chef Hits the Big Time With New Book, Line of Spices

Read on 710keel.com
Louisiana Outdoorsmen Rejoice as Catfish Noodling Is Now Legal
Maybe I am late to the party here, but I never thought that noodling was illegal. Catfish noodling that is. Basically, you find out where the catfish is nesting. Then you shove your arm down into the hole and most catfish are very territorial so they attack your hand. From there the fisherman uses their hand as a hook. So yes, you put your entire arm into muddy water knowing there is an angry swamp monster waiting for you.
Free SafeSchools Louisiana App Now Active
There's a new app available to help keep Louisiana schools safe. We've all seen the reports, active school shooter kills students or teachers. Many times before a school shooting or attack took place, someone knew about it. Someone heard first-hand about plans, or saw a social media post about a possible attack, but were afraid, for whatever reason, to say anything.
Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?
My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
How Much Do You Know About the Louisiana State Flag?
I love the fact that right behind me in the KEEL studio hangs the State Flag of Louisiana. Regardless of her shortcomings, I'm proud to have been born in Louisiana. I wish we had more of Texas' attitude towards state pride. Because Louisiana has been influenced by England, Spain, and...
What Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Shreveport Bossier?
With school back in session all around Shreveport and Bossier, we have to be extra cautious around school zones. We know about traffic headaches around Youree Drive in Shreveport and Airline Drive in Bossier City. But are those two big roads the worst in the area for accidents?. For the...
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
A Vintage Arcade & More – Get Ready to Party at Gameport in Shreveport
If you're a fan of horror movies, comic books and everything pop culture - get ready for Geek'd Con. Geek'd Con isn't just the premiere pop culture event in Shreveport-Bossier, but one of the biggest in the state of Louisiana. The event will take place August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention.
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
$10K Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bossier Still Unclaimed
If you can find them, check any Mega Millions lottery tickets you might have purchased last week while the jackpot was worth over a whopping billion dollars!. According to the website, localtoday.news, a Mega Millions ticket that was sold last week in Bossier City is worth $10,000 and it has yet to be claimed.
Los Angeles Schools Start Year With Almost Zero COVID Rules
Schools across Louisiana are starting the year this week and next. As many of these schools get back to class, COVID-19 is essentially behind them. The days of masking and constant testing are over. But some Louisiana schools are still holding onto COVID policies. Its not just Louisiana either, as...
Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US
The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Minden Readying for Friday’s Fun With Annual Duck Derby
Duck season is opening early in Minden this year. Except these ducks aren't for the supper table. In fact, a few of them could be worth enough money to buy you a new supper table. This Friday, August 5, beginning at 5:00 pm at Miller Quarters Park in Minden, the...
NOAA Updates Hurricane, Storm Forecast, More Record Heat for NWLA
If you thought we were going to get away with a quiet hurricane season, the weather experts at NOAA say, 'Not so fast.' In May, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicted that we'd see up to 21 named storms this year for the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
This Bossier Ice Cream Shop Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
I Think I Just Found My New Favorite Date Spot in North Bossier. One of the reasons that I agree to go to Cracker Barrel is because of that really fun table game that every table has. You know the one where they have little golf tees and it’s on a wooden triangle? It’s one of my favorite things to play. For some reason, I love games like that and that’s probably why I have always enjoyed checkers. I can’t think of the last time I sat down and played checkers with a friend, well up until tonight.
A Grammy Award Winning Disney Icon From Shreveport Has Passed Away
Actress, comedian, and voice over legend Pat Carroll has passed away. She was 95. Deadline reports that she passed this weekend, on July 30th, at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She was recovering from a bout of pneumonia. Carroll was born in Shreveport on May 5th, 1927. She spent...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
