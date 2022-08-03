ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle ends COVID hazard pay for grocery store workers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to end COVID-19 hazard pay for grocery store workers.

The Seattle Times reports the council voted 5-2 on Tuesday, with Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda absent, to repeal a policy passed in early 2021 which required grocery stores to pay employees an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay.

The council had considered lifting this requirement several times since its initial passage, even voting to end hazard pay in December before the spike in the omicron variant and subsequent veto by then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, but ultimately voted to end the requirement Tuesday at the request of Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“Grocery workers were a specific class of workers to receive hazard pay at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the necessity of access to grocery stores at a time when many other food-based businesses and nonprofit providers were closed,” a spokesperson for Harrell said last week, adding that the policy was no long necessary.

During each of the past two council meetings, dozens of community members urged the council not to end the requirement, citing the ongoing risk of COVID that workers face.

Councilmembers Tammy Morales and Kshama Sawant opposed ending the hazard pay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (one, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-two) 03-05-16-21-23-26-27-28-36-38-42-43-51-57-58-68-69-70-73-75 (three, five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five) Match 4. 02-08-11-14 (two, eight, eleven, fourteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

White woman calls police on Black man standing at his home

SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported. “If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the woman told Barnes and his partner in the video. The video was posted on Reddit on Wednesday by Barnes’ partner and has been circulating on social media. The recorded interaction is similar to other incidents depicting white women calling police on people of color for mundane activities.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Keno” game were:. 03-05-16-21-23-26-27-28-36-38-42-43-51-57-58-68-69-70-73-75 (three, five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five)
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy