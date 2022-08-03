Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday morning of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. According to the restaurant’s management, the suspected thief broke into la Barbecue shortly after 4 a.m., jumping over the side fence, cutting off the barbecue pit’s locks and loading more than 20 whole briskets into a waiting sport utility vehicle, KVUE reported.

