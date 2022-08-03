Nick Saban wished Eli Gold well, calls him ‘good friend’

Read on www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kevin Scarbinsky: Deconstructing Nick Saban’s interesting use of the word rebuilding
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has a way with words. It’s one of his many talents, and I, for one, have always been here for it. His linguistic skill set, his ability to string sentences together in interesting ways in service of his mission at the moment, will be one of the more enduring aspects of his legacy.
Saban offers candid view of Alabama WRs, transfer Tyler Harrell
One of the great mysteries of the 2022 Alabama football puzzle comes at the receiver position. With so much of last season’s production in the NFL, there will clearly be new faces on the business end of Bryce Young’s passes this fall. How that looks come September is the question though early reviews are in after a few days of practice in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama CB battle more than 3-man race as Saban, Golding name 3 more contenders
Without a quarterback competition, a few other positional battles are getting the attention this August in Tuscaloosa. Chief among them: The Alabama cornerbacks and it has all the elements from a high-profile transfer, a former five-star from the Birmingham area and young talent. To begin, the Crimson Tide return the...
Rewinding Saban comments on injuries, positional battles
Good Sunday morning and welcome to the day they used to call media day at the Alabama football complex. The festivities begin with Nick Saban at 10 a.m. CT followed by defensive coordinator Pete Golding and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Refresh the page for the latest from Saban. --...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama’s Bill O’Brien talks positional battles, getting fired from NFL job
The first and only news conference with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien comes Sunday morning. A year worth of questions are going to be answered so refresh the page for the latest from Tuscaloosa. -- He opened by saying this is a top-notch job and he’s happy to be...
Bill O’Brien made ‘commitment’ to Nick Saban despite NFL opportunities
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Sunday addressed why he returned for a second season with the Tide despite potential NFL opportunities opening this past offseason. “I made a commitment to Coach Saban,” O’Brien said. “Those things come up relative to what your role is in different programs, where...
Olympic legend at Alabama practice to speak to team
The parade of big-name speakers at Alabama’s preseason football camp began with a legend from outside the football world. Michael Phelps was at practice Saturday afternoon as shown in a picture posted to the Crimson Tide football program’s official Twitter account. The 37-year-old former swimmer holds the Olympic...
Alabama DC Pete Golding talks DUI arrest and ‘consequences for making bad decisions’
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was candid in his Sunday response to a question about his February DUI arrest. Meeting local reporters for the first time since and the only time this season, Golding spoke about the responsibility he had as a leader and reinforcing the message they send to players on a daily basis.
RELATED PEOPLE
A-List No. 12: Bama commit Ryqueze McElderry loves being a lineman
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Ryqueze McElderry had fun being a top football recruit in Alabama. He has fun every Friday night getting ready to strap it on for the Anniston Bulldogs.
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
As Alabama cities cool off, home values still surging in suburbs
Home values across Alabama - and the nation - continued to surge through the first part of 2022, though the acceleration has slowed slightly in the last few months, with some notable exceptions. Alabama’s largest cities have seen prices increase steadily throughout the pandemic, but those urban cores can’t compete...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gunfire during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham leaves female bystander dead, 4 others wounded
Gunfire erupted early Sunday during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham, leaving a woman dead and four others injured. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North where drivers were doing burnouts and donuts. According to police and to a video circulating on social media, a vehicle doing a burnout struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
2 men stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex Friday night
Tuscaloosa police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex Friday that injured two men. Police said they are not looking for any additional people involved in the stabbing that occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. The two men were taken to DCH Regional Medical...
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
19-year-old ID’d as woman gunned down in Hoover convenience store on US 280
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0