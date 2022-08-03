UAB told student ‘it happens’ after she was allegedly raped by football player, lawsuit claims

Read on www.al.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations
Residents in Vincent, Alabama, gathered to express their anger and frustration about the assistant police chief who was accused of sending racially offensive text messages to other officers. WVTM reports.Aug. 5, 2022.
Alabama DC Pete Golding talks DUI arrest and ‘consequences for making bad decisions’
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was candid in his Sunday response to a question about his February DUI arrest. Meeting local reporters for the first time since and the only time this season, Golding spoke about the responsibility he had as a leader and reinforcing the message they send to players on a daily basis.
Alabama CB battle more than 3-man race as Saban, Golding name 3 more contenders
Without a quarterback competition, a few other positional battles are getting the attention this August in Tuscaloosa. Chief among them: The Alabama cornerbacks and it has all the elements from a high-profile transfer, a former five-star from the Birmingham area and young talent. To begin, the Crimson Tide return the...
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Vincent Alabama police chief and assistant fired over racist text
Cops don’t like Black people?! Allow us a moment to clutch our pearls in faux shock. The sky is blue, water is wet, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just go ahead and box, all of these things are certified facts but we’re all reminded of how true they are just about every damn day.
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Kevin Scarbinsky: Deconstructing Nick Saban’s interesting use of the word rebuilding
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban has a way with words. It’s one of his many talents, and I, for one, have always been here for it. His linguistic skill set, his ability to string sentences together in interesting ways in service of his mission at the moment, will be one of the more enduring aspects of his legacy.
Nebraska woman hit by car in Tuscaloosa, hospitalized in Birmingham
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Nebraska woman is at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after being struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported the collision happened at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. The 45-year-old victim was with her family when she was...
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
Saban offers candid view of Alabama WRs, transfer Tyler Harrell
One of the great mysteries of the 2022 Alabama football puzzle comes at the receiver position. With so much of last season’s production in the NFL, there will clearly be new faces on the business end of Bryce Young’s passes this fall. How that looks come September is the question though early reviews are in after a few days of practice in Tuscaloosa.
Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
Alabama art exhibit uses ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ character for self-examination
He’s perhaps the most recognizable fictional Alabamian in history - and his complicated legacy is the starting point for a traveling art exhibit currently in Gadsden. “Finches” is the work of four artists that uses the character from “To Kill a Mockingbird” to prompt a discussion about Alabama, the South, and how America views its heroes.
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama
Ali Velshi sat down in Tuscaloosa with six of Alabama’s last abortion providers and advocates, who continue to “fight like Hell” for reproductive rights and women’s health care, despite being up against the most punishing anti-abortion laws in the country. “This is not the opportunity to quit – this is the opportunity to fight harder,” says Tuscaloosa Rep. Chris England. Dr. Leah Torres and Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center describe the dire scenarios pregnant women are experiencing while trying to get medical care since the end of Roe, spending hours waiting in the ER – “there’s no one left for them.”Aug. 6, 2022.
